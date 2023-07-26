Mzansi was envious of a pit bull whose owner prepared a luxury meal that would rival many everyday dishes

The lucky dog was fed tasty lamb chops prepared in a sweet and thick gravy, topped off with greens and some rice

A dog expert told Briefly News that people should be careful what kind of human food they feed their dogs

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Mzansi went crazy over a pit bull's menu, some asking to be the dog just to eat the excellent food. Image: @reignstormpit

Source: TikTok

A woman's pit bull pet is living the soft life because she cooked a gourmet meal of lamp chops for her pet.

The dog was treated to a five-star dinner that consisted of veggies, succulent chops and vegetables.

South Africans felt like the dog ate better than they did on their best days!

TikTok video of pit bull eating fancy food goes viral

The pit bull's owner, @reignstormpit, showed her love for her dog on her TikTok video, which hit 316K views. The woman prepares her pit bull's tasty lamb chops in coconut oil with honey and flour gravy, brown rice, and vegetables in the video. She then whets the dog's appetite by giving her a taste of the meat before giving the dog the whole plate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hill's advises people not to give them much human food. This is because dogs' digestive systems differ from humans' and may harm their health.

Dog expert tells Briefly News people should be wary of feeding dogs human grub

Dog behaviourist Sabrina Taljaard told Briefly News that dog owners must be mindful of the amount and type of human food they feed their dogs.

"It's great that people are cooking for their dogs. We need to keep in mind that we want to provide a balanced diet and not add too much salt content. An adult dog needs around 30% of protein in their diet, so it's important not to give them too much meat," she said.

" Another thing to remember is that dogs can't eat everything, and some things are toxic to dogs. When cooking for them, always do your research to see what they can and cannot eat. Give them loads of vegetables with some starch and a little meat. If you cut the meat into small pieces, you can mix it nicely with the veg and rice, and your dog will likely eat the entire meal."

Watch the video here:

Netizens go wild over dog fed lamb chops and brown rice

South Africans' mouths watered at the sight of the woman preparing her pit bull top-class food.

Mpostoliwarona added:

"The luckiest dog to ever walk this earth."

Andile Nyamatane Len joked.

"Can I be your dog?"

Omolemomashile clapped her hands.

"Sheesh, that dog is living that good life."

Pelo asked:

"If they are eating lamb chops, what did you have for dinner?"

Thato Mokgosi 11 pointed out:

"The dog is more spoiled than me."

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man clothed his dogs in adorable outfits when it was snowing in South Africa.

The dogs happily pranced around in warm outfits that made them look beautiful.

Netizens were inspired to get their dogs outfits for the cold weather too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News