A video of a woman preparing breakfast for her dog has gained a lot of traction on social media

The footage shows the woman cooking beef pet mince from Woolworths mixed with veggies and served with kibble

The woman expressed that it was important that her dog eats well and gets all his nutrients, leaving many netizens dumbfounded

As a pet owner, you have many responsibilities to care for your pet. Your dog’s health and well-being should be your top priorities.

A woman had some South African peeps feeling poor after sharing what she feeds her dog to ensure he gets all the nutrition he requires.

Peeps were taken aback by well one Mzansi dog eats in a video. Image: @xenarottie/TikTok

Woman prepares Woolies meat for her dog

A video posted on TikTok by @xenarottie shows a woman preparing pet meat purchased from Woolworths Food. The woman adds vegetables to the meat before cooking it in a pan and serving it with kibble. She explains that she serves the kibble and protein separately because she doesn't want food wastage.

The woman goes on to add that it makes her happy that her pet gets all the necessary nutrients before the dog goes on about her day.

Watch the video below:

What should dogs eat?

According to We're All About Pets, dogs have a reputation for eating anything and everything. Though some dogs can be picky when it comes to what’s in their bowl, many dogs will eat just about anything they can fit in their mouths. In some cases, it doesn’t even matter if it’s edible.

American Kennel Club states that research has proven, and your veterinarian will tell you, that a healthy, well-balanced diet for your dog must include whole-food ingredients that provide the following: protein, fats and fatty acids, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and water.

Pet's fancy diet has Mzansi feeling poor

Buying and eating food from Woolies is considered somewhat of a luxury by many South Africans. That's why many peeps couldn't help but poke fun at how well the dog ate compared to some of them.

212MRM reacted:

"Hebanna, hebanna, cheese dog."

Ash | Designer & Developer commented:

"This Tik Tok called me poor . I’m logging off and going back to work."

chandrewgovender said:

"Awww, she is like thank you, Mama, that was yummy."

vanessamabe replied:

"Tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich."

Dimpho commented:

"This dog's breakfast is better than mine, Hebahna , anyways, hi don’t you want me to be your dog too ?"

taste_SA said:

"This is my sign to go back to studying."

sandile.m commented:

"Me watching this while eating go’slows."

SimoneT commented:

"My boy would love to have Xena's hand in marriage ."

Boy arrives home with a random pit bull and German shepherd

In another article, Briefly News reported that one adventurous little boy had his mother stressed when he came home with two furry and intimidating friends.

A video captured by the mother @_thehaley inside her house shows the boy approaching the door with a pit bull and a German shepherd following him closely.

In the clip, the mother can be heard asking Junior where he got the dogs and who they belong to. The boy responds that he doesn't know the owner and just saw them while out playing, and the dogs just followed him.

Source: Briefly News