This woman is clearly a baller as she loaded a Woolworths trolley without even flinching

TikTok user @fitwnikita shared her healthy Woolies grocery haul but forgot to share the cost

Mzansi peeps were certain this trolley load cost more than their yearly grocery budget

Woolworths is known as the private school of grocery shops in Mzansi. So, when this babe went and loaded her trolley with goods from Woolies, people were sure she had to take a second mortgage out on her home to pay for it.

This fitness babe shared her healthy Woolies grocery haul but forgot to share the cost.



The price of everything is unbearable at the moment. People are struggling to put food on their tables, and healthy food from Woolies is at the bottom of most priority lists.

Mzansi babe shows off her healthy Woolies grocery haul

TikTok user @fitwnikita shared her healthy Woolies grocery haul in a detailed video. However, she forgot the biggest detail of them all… the price!

While Woolworths has been proven to actually not be that expensive, we all know healthy food, in general, is! Take a look at what she bought:

Mzansi people gasp for air as they think about the cost

While it was interesting to see what she bought, people couldn't help but think about what she paid for all of it. Some laughed in fear, sure the total would clock six figures.

Read some of the comments:

D claims:

“8 million rand.”

Paulacroughs knows her secret:

“I know for a fact the cash back with Vitality in all these items is mwah!”

Lifewlondi couldn't breathe:

“R10 million ”

Anotherrandomlady said:

“You gotta eat all this in a week because fresh fruit and veg doesn’t last ”

