A woman shows people where they can find alternatives to several brands that usually cost hundreds of rands

The lady went shopping at China Mall, and she found some very popular brands for nearly half the price

Online users showed a variety of items, including household cleaning items and skin care

A woman went to China Mall and was a hit on social media. The TikTokker said that she can get different brand items, including some skin care products, for a lot cheaper than in the usual stores.

A TikTok video of a Joburg woman in China Mall recorded some of the deals she found. Image: @ennyboutique

Source: TikTok

Online users were not convinced that they should rush to buy the products. Many felt that the price point was too good to be true and that they run the risk of purchasing counterfeits.

TikTok video of skin care products in Joburg China Mall gets 500k views

A TikTok creator, @ennyboutique, said that they can get some in-demand items for much cheaper if they go to China Mall. The lady showed products such as Ariel laundry detergent going for R12.

She also showed products such as Eucerin, Garnier, Neutrogena and more being sold for very cheap. Watch the video below:

South Africans not eager to try out skincare brands for cheap at China Mall

Many people love to see where they can find cheaper products. Online users thought it was interesting to see the product, but many said they would not risk buying the skin care.

NONHLANHLA SIBIYA exclaimed:

"Bombastic side eye, Criminal Offensive side eye."

Khanyisa Mbuthu wrote:

"This is one plug I can safely say I won't switch on..ever."

IamAwsome said:

"AaAiii my face is my CV. Cannot risk the damage. Cleaning products yes."

Mabontle remarked:

"I'm not messing with my face please."

badbadgirl62 defended the clip:

"Please people, she tried to help the people who can't afford, give her a break, don't like,don't buy or scroll."

Mai Miracle commented:

"I don’t mess with my face. l would rather buy it expensive."

