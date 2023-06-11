One woman showed how to get dupes of expensive jewellery from an accessible place in Gauteng

The woman who visited China Mall showed that the place sells mock Cartier and more luxury brands

Many people were fascinated by the video as they thought that the jewellery was uncanny to the real thing

One woman proved that no one has to spend a fortune on Cartier and Chanel jewellery. The TikTokker vlogged about where she finds her luxury pieces.

A woman's TikTok video showed people where they can get some faux designer jewellery such as Cartier and more. Image: @zulumalebz

Source: TikTok

A video of the woman plugging the nation got thousands of likes. Online users commented with their thoughts about the jewellery plug.

Johburg woman goes to China Mall for all luxury jewellery in TikTok video

@zulumalebz posted that she goes to China Mall to get all the latest trending jewellery. Watch the video below of where she finds brands that look like Cartier, Chanel and more. Watch the video below:

South Africa in awe of China mall plug for convincing luxury dupes

Online users love to know where people buy trendy items for cheap. People thought it was interesting to see how this woman can afford luxurious-looking jewellery without breaking the bank. Read some of the people's commentary:

Mimi YaBAmongo applauded:

"Wow this is beautiful."

Chloé Smith397 said:

"I want to be a slay queen now yoooh."

LetHerBeKnown asked:

"Are these dupes? They look good though."

Mel commented:

"Imagine you start wearing the Cartier and the gold starts fading."

Muna! laughed:

"This has to be the limit."

SabiNkosiyezulu1111 remarked:

"Eish I have sensitive skin I have to wear original."

Briefly News previously reported that Shein is one of the most popular clothing e-retailers in the world, and people love it because it sells trendy fashion items at a reasonable price.

Word got around that a shop in the heart of Pretoria was selling clothes from the Chinese brand, and women rushed to the store in their numbers.

Based on the shoppers in the 14 seconds clip, the trip to the physical store did not look worth it as they walked out empty-handed.

