A South African expat who lives in Japan took viewers on a grocery shopping trip in a TikTok vlog

The video was fascinating as it showed the different price points for various food items compared to South Africa

Online users thought it was funny seeing how much more she paid for some essential items like fruits

One woman from South Africa who lives in Japan recorded her shopping trip. The immigrant went to buy groceries, and people saw how much she spent.

A TikTok video by a South African woman in Japan had people floored by the prices in the supermarket. Image: @sassybutstillcassie

The video got thousands of likes, as people had much to say about the price points. Many had jokes about how different the prices are in Japan.

Japanese supermarket prices compared to South Africa in South Africa

@sassybutstillcassie made content out of her shopping in a foreign country. The woman went to buy basics such as fruit, tomatoes, and other necessities in Japan. The creator proved Japan's notoriety for having expensive fruits and vegetables.

The video showed how it was expensive as she bought a bag of naartjie for R70 and tomatoes for R54. Other items, such as meat and certain things like asparagus and salmon, were a bit more reasonable. Watch the shopping video below:

South Africans discuss Japanese grocery shopping

The video was a hit as people love to see different people shop. Netizens noticed how much cheaper fruits and vegetables are in South Africa.

user85856875 commented:

"We take fruit for granted here in South Africa."

Azzy added:

"What would you say is a good salary to have to live in Japan for a family of four."

petronellanaran said:

"Those naartjies girl it's R10 a bag at the robot here. I will definitely just smell them every time I go to the shop there but won't buy."

Ntando commented:

"I’d probably have to eat salmon and asparagus only since they’re the cheapest."

daisylouw wondered:

"Your tomatoes are made of gold? Do they chop and cook themselves? Naartjie, it peels itself right?."

Source: Briefly News