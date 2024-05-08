One woman took to social media to show how the FlySafair R10 tickets sold out, and netizens felt her pain

The TikTok video captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as they flocked to her comments section, expressing their thoughts

The FlySafair R10 ticket sales are back and set Mzansi abuzz. One woman took to TikTok to show how quickly the tickets were being sold out, leaving her heartbroken.

Woman shares heartbreak as she watches FlySafair R10 tickets sell out

TikTok user @nadiakamtchoua shared a screen of her laptop showcasing her viewers how they could track the FlySafair R10 ticket booking. The woman revealed in her video that the FlySafair R10 ticket sales had been booked until August 2024.

The lady was left heartbroken, and many people online shared her sentiments. The video clocked over 99K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within a few hours of publication.

Watch the video below:

Online users react with mixed feelings

Many people in Mzansi were divided over the FlySafair R10 ticket sales, as some called out the company for their lack of authenticity, and some shared their experiences, saying:

lindavalgood said:

"Why don’t they show us what number we are in the queue instead of blindly waiting."

Iam_ten shared:

"Fun fact: You end up paying more than R10 after booking the tickets. You pay for your seats too."

Zee added:

"I've been camping here since 9 am, no lucky can't even select the date."

Karabo_ndhlovu commented:

"I am convinced this is a scam because imagine those R2."

HlengiweGumede wrote:

"I've already given up, been sitting there from 9 am and I'm seeing sold outs left, right and centre..."

FlySafair's R10 flight sale returns, and Mzansi is excited

