The Patriotic Alliance (PA) celebrated a decade of existence and had a special occasion in Johannesburg

The South African political party celebrated its birthday in Soweto, Johannesburg at a local stadium

The leader of the PA, Gayton McKenzie, shared his thoughts after seeing the turnout for the party's celebration

SOWETO - Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance marked turning 10 years old. The political party organised its celebrations to be at Orlando Stadium.

Patriotic Alliance's 10th birthday celebration passed and Gayton McKenzie discussed the low supporter turnout at Orlando Stadium. Image: Gallo Images / Twitter /@azania1023

Source: UGC

The Orlando Stadium in Soweto has a capacity of more than 30K people. The Patriotic Alliance president shared his thoughts after seeing the supporters who came out for the party's anniversary.

Patriotic Alliance's 10th anniversary fails to pull crowd

Gayton McKenzie gave a spirited address about what he intended by celebrating the PA's birthday at Orlando Stadium. According to eNCA, the political party did not draw a big crowd for their 10th birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Gayton Mackenzie keeps head up over PA's event

eNCA reported that Gayton McKenzie was not disappointed because his goal was never about filling Orlando Stadium. Instead, McKenzie said he was more focused on sending a message of unity. He declared:

"We came here to start a mission to bring the Cape Flats to Soweto, to bring Gelvandale to Soweto, to bring Heidedal to Soweto."

SA compares PA to EFF and ANC

Online users pointed out that it's not easy to gain a lot of supporters for a political party. Anita Sands compared the Patriotic Alliance to the EFF.

Julius' EFF is also a young party that celebrated 10 years in 2023. Over a decade, the EFF has become one of the biggest parties in South Africa.

Amuszman Amuszman said:

"20 people from Northern Cape, then that's it."

Boipelo Mosata wrote:

"Does he not know that you need to bus people in if you want a packed stadium, he should learn a thing or two from EFF and ANC."

Morena Thabang added:

"Salute to EFF for achieving more in just 10 years . It is not easy. Anc took 82 years to rule."

Farai Tshuma commented:"

"That one is wasting his time, he won't even manage to get one seat in parliament and he's not fit to be president because of his lunatic hatred words towards foreigners."

SA gives Gayton McKenzie props

Briefly News previously reported that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has offered to give drug addicts a second lease on life.

Taking to his Twitter account, McKenzie announced that he is willing to take 10 nyaope addicts to a rehab centre.

In his post, McKenzie said he realised that the only difference between him, a former convict and others is that he was given a second chance and wants to do the same for others.

Source: Briefly News