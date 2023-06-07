Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has offered to send 10 drug addicts to rehab

The politician announced his plans on social media and said he wants to give others a second chance

South Africans have given McKenzie props for his effort but said he needs to follow up on the addicts after they leave rehab

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has offered to give drug addicts a second lease on life.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has committed to sending 10 nyaope addicts to rehab. Images: @GaytonMcK

Taking to his Twitter account, McKenzie announced that he is willing to take 10 nyaope addicts to a rehab centre.

McKenzie committed to cleaning up the streets

In his post, McKenzie said he realised that the only difference between him, a former convict and others is that he was given a second chance and wants to do the same for others.

"I am sending 10 willing nyaope addicts to the rehab centre, I look at my life, and the only difference between my life and the life of these boys is “opportunity”. I have been given a second chance; hence today, I specialise in second chances," wrote McKenzie.

According to TimesLIVE, the former Central Karoo District mayor announced last year that his party wants to implement initiatives to clean the streets of drugs.

McKenzie said the country was being crippled by all sorts of mafias, including drug cartels, and they should be dismantled before they bring the country to its knees.

Gauteng government plans to address drug addiction in the province

Last year, Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi announced the provincial government's plan to tackle nyaope addiction.

The Gauteng government launched a 24-hour anti-substance abuse call centre service for parents and caregivers to make applications for children and young people addicted to drugs.

According to the South African government website, parents can apply for their children to be accommodated at a state rehabilitation facility for treatment.

South Africans give props to Gayton McKenzie for addressing drug addiction

@unathi79 said:

"Thanks, sir, not to be entitled or anything, please include girls also next time. The drugs at this point affect across genders."

@L62643777 said:

"Let us know if they stay the whole course and how they adapt afterwards. Your job is not done!"

@siphoJay1 said:

"Taking a drug addict to rehab and not following up with a job for stability after rehab is a waste of time for you and the drug addict. But big up, my leader, still voting for you."

@Theo76878340 said:

"Thank you for your service and sacrifice, President."

@PhoiMann said:

"All politicians should adopt this brilliant initiative."

@BLA_OB said:

"The problem always resurfaces after treatment because of lack, but I believe you'll find a way to help them from relapsing, Salute✊."

@sanko_malindi said:

"The problem with rehabilitation is addicts themselves must be willing to quit. Anyway, good luck Gayton, we appreciate your efforts."

