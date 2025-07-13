Murdah Bongz (Mörda) and DJ Zinhle went viral on TikTok after sharing another cute moment, this time it was during a live performance

The musicians are happily married and people often enjoy their open displays of romance

Murdah Bongz was on the decks with DJ Zinhle next to him and netizens were amused by their interaction during the show

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have become well known as a power couple. Recently a video of the DJ love birds on stage caught their fans attention.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's bond was obvious when they were on stage together.

South Africans were focused on the moves Murdah Bongz showed off during the show. The DJ is well known for his energetic dance style which often leaves his supporters raving.

In a TikTok video posted by @nochillmemesza Murdah Bongz was playing a set with his wife DJ Zinhle by his side. Mörda whispered in DJ Zinhle's ear, prompting her to make space for him. The DJ presumably asked his wife to move out of the way in preparation for a part of the song where he wanted to dance. DJ Zinhle sat on a table facing him and then he launched into his dance. Morda executed one of his most famous moves as he spun in one spot to create a tornado effect with his body.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle bond

Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle often show people how strong their bond is. One video went viral after online users saw that Mörda video calls his wife while he's outside partying in clubs. Netizens often praise the two for having a strong friendship in their marriage.

DJ Zinhle and husband Murdah Bongz are each other's biggest supporters.

South Africa amused by Murdah Bongz's move

The video of Murdah Bongz asking DJ Zinhle to make space for his tornado move thoroughly amused people. It took South Africans some time to warm up to Mörda's go-to dance moves. Many raved about how DJ Zinhle allowed her husband to be himself. Watch the video of Mörda and DJ Zinhle below:

Chad Sejake said:

"This one is called concrete mixer🤣🤣🤣 it is reinforced with big shoes 👞"

SyceeDee wrote:

"Me with low iron looking at him spin around and feelimg dizzy and weak😂"

King T 🖤🍒Berris 🌈🌈 gushed:

"This is sooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️Muntu ne svunguvungu sakhe love them yoh 🥰🥰🥰"

Cebi_sm added:

"Get someone that loves you so you can spin peacefully in public "

:-Phumy Xaba🎀❤️ joked:

"And she was like 'bathathe s’vunguvungu sam.'"

Bhambatha Ka Mancinza added:

"If you never witnessed the svungungu live in performance 😭😭"

Lungsta Beks was amused:

"Mover kancane love sengizaba yis'vunguvungu...🌪"

Murdah Bongz shares sweet, loved-up moments with DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have the internet abuzz after their loved-up video was shared on Instagram and made the rounds online.

Since going public, the two have wowed many with their love story, including big surprises and picture-perfect moments.

In the now-viral clip, Murdah Bongz took photos of DJ Zinhle outdoors.In the other frame, the two were spotted chasing each other while indoor. Murdah Bongz embraced Zinhle after catching her.

