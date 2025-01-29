Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have been serving couple goals, sharing adorable moments on social media, including a video of Zinhle skating in the house

A viral clip of Murdah video calling Zinhle from a club has melted hearts, with fans praising their loud and public love

Social media users reacted with admiration and humour, highlighting Murdah’s deep affection for his wife

South Africa's power couple Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have recently painted timelines red with their love. The stars have been praised for loving each other loudly.

Murdah Bongz video called DJ Zinhle while in the club. Image: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle serve couple goals

Celebrity couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are truly making marriage look easy. The stars have been sharing adorable videos and posts about each other on the timeline. Murdah recently melted hearts when he shared a video of his wife skating in the house and professed his love for her.

A video of the Asante hitmaker video calling DJ Zinhle while in the club has also gone viral on social media. Fans just loved how the sweet couple loved each other loudly. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's video

Social media users shared heartfelt reactions to the trending video. Many joked about how Murdah is head over heels in love with his wife.

@MaphalleP wrote:

"Please pray for Murdah Bongz💔🤔😔"

@DjKabaza commented:

"Shame this guy loves his wife mare."

@tumi_kennaTumi added:

"This guy adores his wife maan 😊❤︎❤︎"

@NtshengulanaK said:

"Love how they love each other please!!!🤣🤣🤣🥰"

@Kulani__SA commented:

"This guy loves so loud. He’s like me. 🫶🏾"

@keaSebogodi said:

"Love is beautiful 😍"

@realnokubonga_gumede commented:

"This is a match made in heaven."

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle served couple goals. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

