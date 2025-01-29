Murdah Bongz Video Calls DJ Zinhle in the Club, Fans Can’t Get Enough of Them: “I Love Their Love”
- Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have been serving couple goals, sharing adorable moments on social media, including a video of Zinhle skating in the house
- A viral clip of Murdah video calling Zinhle from a club has melted hearts, with fans praising their loud and public love
- Social media users reacted with admiration and humour, highlighting Murdah’s deep affection for his wife
South Africa's power couple Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have recently painted timelines red with their love. The stars have been praised for loving each other loudly.
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle serve couple goals
Celebrity couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are truly making marriage look easy. The stars have been sharing adorable videos and posts about each other on the timeline. Murdah recently melted hearts when he shared a video of his wife skating in the house and professed his love for her.
A video of the Asante hitmaker video calling DJ Zinhle while in the club has also gone viral on social media. Fans just loved how the sweet couple loved each other loudly. Watch the video below:
Fans react to Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's video
Social media users shared heartfelt reactions to the trending video. Many joked about how Murdah is head over heels in love with his wife.
@MaphalleP wrote:
"Please pray for Murdah Bongz💔🤔😔"
@DjKabaza commented:
"Shame this guy loves his wife mare."
@tumi_kennaTumi added:
"This guy adores his wife maan 😊❤︎❤︎"
@NtshengulanaK said:
"Love how they love each other please!!!🤣🤣🤣🥰"
@Kulani__SA commented:
"This guy loves so loud. He’s like me. 🫶🏾"
@keaSebogodi said:
"Love is beautiful 😍"
@realnokubonga_gumede commented:
"This is a match made in heaven."
DJ Zinhle sparks debate about partners sharing a toothbrush
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle recently sparked a debate about oral hygiene and relationships when she asked her followers whether they'd share toothbrushes and toothpicks with their partners.
Having been married for some time to her husband, Murdah Bongz, and often engaging in PDA, Zinhle said she drew the line at some things and sharing oral products was one of them.
