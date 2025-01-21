Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle, one of Mzansi's power couples, continue to showcase their love publicly, melting fans' hearts

Murdah Bongz shared a sweet Instagram post of DJ Zinhle skating and thanked her for loving him while she penned an affectionate message for him

Fans flooded the post with heartfelt comments, praising their love and calling it a soul connection

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are head over heels in love with each other, and they can't hide it. The stars, undoubtedly one of Mzansi's power couples, have been showering each other with love online.

Murdah Bongz gushed over his wife DJ Zinhle. Image: @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz appreciates DJ Zinhle

South African stars DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are proof that true love still exists. A look at their pages shows how Mr and Mrs Mahosana always show each other off to the public. DJ Zinhle left fans in their feels when she penned a sweet message for her man. The couple also packed on some PDA with a cosy video.

Taking to his Instagram page, Murdah Bongz shared a video of DJ Zinhle skating in the house and thanked her for loving him. He wrote:

"Thank you for loving me…..Ö"

Fans react to Murdah Bongz's sweet post

Social media users love seeing couples in love. Many shared heartfelt comments on Murdah Bongz's post.

@norma.mngoma said:

"Happiness looks so good on you mommy❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@asie_jey commented:

"It truly takes a Great King to create a space where a Queen can discover the Greatest version of her SELF🙌🏾, now that's not love BUT SOUL CONNECTION 🔥🔥🔥"

@clockey_mcqueens_secrets wrote:

"So refreshing 😍so warm, so beautiful to watch. Muhle nangumuntu bo."

@mphoprecious_116 added:

"This video got me smiling 😍❤️🥰too cute man."

Murdah Bongz appreciated DJ Zinhle in a sweet post. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Fans poke fun at Murdah Bongz's pants

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musician DJ Zinhle pulled a loving trick on her husband, Murdah Bongz. She made pants with all their faces and pink hearts.

In a viral video, Murdah is seen dancing while proudly wearing the pants she gifted him. The unique design, exclusive to the Mohosana clan, has portraits of Zinhle, Murdah and their children, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

