A throwback video of Amapiano singer MaWhoo butchering the English language has resurfaced on social media. Fans shared hilarious reactions to the clip.

A video of MaWhoo speaking broken English goes viral. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo butchers the English language in a video

MaWhoo is following in Makhadzi's footsteps. A viral clip of the Gucci singer struggling to speak fluently in English has left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter. The clip shows MaWhoo, who was part of 1Magic's Impilo Ye Piano, introducing herself. She spoke about why she joined the show and what fans could look forward to from her. Watch the video below:

Fans share hilarious reactions to MaWhoo's video

Social media users admitted that the singer looked unrecognisable in the video. Some joked about her broken English in the now-viral clip.

@HerMagnificenc said:

"Hau kanti, she looks like this without all the make-up? Ngathi uBabes Wodumo."

@tmba_l2thu commented:

"As known as😭😭"

@sewelankoana wrote:

"I believe her about the alcohol part. It shows.

@faqbuoy added:

"Hai no, is this really her?"

@vintijhippi said:

"No contour, no blush, just foundation 😭💔the make-up did her dirty as well."

@Har_mony_D added:

"It's helping my face😭😭 I feel like they should have given her a script"

@Moremi_Khutso18 said:

At least muhle 😭😭😭"

@Mthembu_77 said:

"She looks like umadakweni here plus ngathi akalali 👀"

A look at MaWhoo's rise to fame

MaWhoo is among Mzansi's biggest Amapiano stars at the moment. The Briefly Award winner's rise to fame was not an easy one, as she reportedly started as an OnlyFans creator. Fans recently unearthed her steamy picture from those days, but her followers defended her.

She has been dominating the airwaves with her music and has collaborated with industry heavyweights like Kabza De Small and Aymos. Known for her unmatched vocals, MaWhoo has left fans with goosebumps with her singing videos.

Success in the industry comes with the bag. MaWhoo has been flaunting her wealth on social media. The star reportedly owns three Mercedes-Benz cars and became a first-time home owner last year. She recently turned heads when she stepped out rocking a R179K Louis Vuitton handbag.

Fans have shared hilarious reactions to MaWhoo's throwback video. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi slams trolls criticising her broken English

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi clapped back at internet trolls who were bashing her broken English.

The hitmaker took to social media to explain why her English is not perfect.

"My name is Makhadzi. I speak English like white people when they speak my African language. I love you all."

This comes after trolls dragged her for writing a post with grammatical errors.

