South Africans had MaWhoo's back when a social media user brought up her alleged past

A photo of the singer is making the rounds where she was unclothed and allegedly working as an OnlyFans creator

The picture caught fans by surprise as many now wonder what MaWhoo was up to before her rise to stardom

A racy picture from MaWhoo's past is making the rounds on social media. Images: mawhoo_.

MaWhoo is topping social media trends after an indecent picture of hers from the past came back to haunt her.

Netizen unearths old MaWhoo picture

Poor MaWhoo can't catch a break, and when she's not being roasted over her fashion choices, peeps are bringing up her colourful past.

The Amabhoza hitmaker is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after one netizen, karabeast24, shared a screenshot exposing MaWhoo's alleged past working as an OnlyFans model.

MaWhoo was allegedly an OnlyFans model. Image: mawhoo_.

The racy picture sees a woman who bears a striking resemblance to MaWhoo sitting on a bed beside another lady, both unclothed while covering their bare chests.

It was sent by another user who was seemingly itching to drop the unexpected file on MaWhoo:

"MaWhoo may have failed OnlyFans, but she is a talented musician."

It's unclear whether the picture is real or AI-generated. However, many netizens now claim to have seen a video of the singer during her stint on the famous platform.

Here's what social media said about MaWhoo's picture

Loyal fans said, "Hands off MaWhoo" and defended their fave against the thirsty haters:

Oracle5152 said:

"Leave Mawhoo alone!"

MzuraVanie wrote:

"Leave MaWhoo alone, this trended and passed!"

BiggieSmiles_17 was in denial:

"Not my fave!"

Rayvlyn was stunned:

"These exposures are wild!"

lindogarane begged:

"Please delete this."

Blacpearl119 posted:

"Haibo. Slow down, Karabo."

MaWhoo shares sultry snap with Mthandeni SK

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a steamy picture of MaWhoo and Maskandi star, Mthandeni SK.

The pair's photo, which was used to promote their latest smash hit, Gucci, had tongues wagging online as social media users claimed that MaWhoo was teasing Mthandeni with her voluptuous body:

SteezeRare said:

"MaWhoo is such a tease."

