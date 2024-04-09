Mawhoo's biography: Her age, real name, career, net worth & more
Mawhoo, real name Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema, is a multi-talented South African Amapiano singer-songwriter, actress, and model. Beyond her budding music career, she actively advocates against gender-based violence. This article highlights all you need to know about her rise and influence in the entertainment industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Mawhoo began singing at eleven years old but had to finish school before pursuing her passion professionally. After graduating from UNISA, she entered the music scene in 2018. She has since collaborated with some of SA's biggest stars, including Master KG on Ngiyamthanda, DJ Maphorisa and Visca on Shona Kwelanga, and Sam Deep on Thokoza.
Mawhoo's profile summary
|Real name
|Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema
|Other names
|Mawhoo
|Date of birth
|December 16, 1994
|Age
|29 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Tribe
|Zulu
|Languages
|English, Sotho, Swati, Xhosa, Ndebele, Zulu
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Education
|University of South Africa (Bachelor of Education)Queen Nandi Primary School, Bhekeshowe High SchoolKwasanti Public School
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, actress, model
|Genre
|Amapiano
|Record label
|Mabala Noise (former)
|Social media
|FacebookInstagramTikTokX (Twitter)YouTubeSpotify
Mawhoo's age
The singer-songwriter is 29 years old in 2024. She was born Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema on December 16, 1994, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Her stage name, Mawhoo, translates to magical in Japanese.
Where is Mawhoo from?
Thandeka was born in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She comes from the Zulu tribe but speaks other languages: Ndebele, Swati, Sotho, and Xhosa. When she first came out, people on social media dragged her for not speaking good English, but she came out to shut down the trolls, saying she does not 'owe anyone perfect English'.
Mawhoo's boyfriend
In December 2023, Mawhoo said on Instagram Live that she was in a relationship with a rich guy and would get married in two years. She did not share his identity. Later, in January 2024, she revealed in a video shared online that she was single and not interested in dating boys.
The singer was previously linked to businessman Hlubi Nkosi, whom she dated for around two years. She was accused of dating Hlubi while he was still with his baby mama, Londie London. The singer refuted the claims while appearing on the L-Tido podcast, saying she got into the relationship after the two had broken up.
Mawhoo studied teaching
The singer attended Queen Nandi Primary School and later joined Bhekeshowe High School until grade 9. She transferred to Kwasanti Public School in Durban from grade 10 to 12. She passed her matric with one distinction.
After her matric, she started selling designer clothes and saved money for her first year at the University of South Africa (UNISA). She has a Bachelor of Education degree. After graduation, she taught part-time but decided to leave the profession altogether and concentrate on music.
Mawhoo's music career
At 11 years old, Mawhoo took her music to a local radio station, but they refused to promote it because she was too young. She decided to continue with her education while doing modelling with Tranquil Models agency.
She also worked with Model Dynamics Agency in 2014 before appearing in a short film called Amalobolo (2017) alongside Okmalumkoolkat. She told Fashion Today that her appearance in the movie gave her the experience she needed to be creative on camera.
In 2018, Mawhoo joined the Mabala Noise record label and released her debut song, Ngiyamthanda Umnganwam ft Corruption Boyz, in late 2018. She later released the hit single Umshado ft Heavy-K in 2019. She left the label and started to release independent music in 2021 with her sister as her manager.
The singer released her first Extended Playlist, What A Time to Be Alive, in late 2022. The EP featured artists like DJ Maphorisa, Sam Deep, Kabza De Small, and Major League DJz. Her debut studio album, The Chosen, came out in August 2023. Her second EP, The Sound of Magic, was released on April 5, 2024.
Mawhoo's net worth
The Umshado hitmaker is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $1 million, according to various online sources, including Buzz South Africa and The City Celeb. Music is her main source of income.
Mawhoo's songs
|Song
|Year
|Album/EP
|Ngifunani with Femi Large
|2023
|Single
|Ingonyama ft Sfarzo Rtee
|2023
|The Chosen
|Simoja ft TBO, Kabelo Sings, Shaunmusiq, Ftears, Xduppy
|2023
|The Chosen
|Asinalanga Lonke ft Visca, Piyoyo
|2023
|The Chosen
|Ngilimele ft Deep Sen, KingTalkzin, Mthunzi
|2023
|The Chosen
|Ngijabulile ft Noxolo Ngema, Visca, DJ Maphorisa
|2023
|The Chosen
|Ithemba ft Makhadzi, Bongo Beats
|2023
|The Chosen
|Uhambo ft Aymos, Em-One
|2023
|The Chosen
|Indoda ft Shaunmusiq
|2023
|The Chosen
|Bali ft DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small
|2023
|The Chosen
|Sokalami ft Casswell P, Master KG
|2023
|The Chosen
|Ngoneni ft Sam Deep
|2023
|The Chosen
|Imikhokha ft Master KG, Simmy
|2023
|The Chosen
|Spanish ft Shaunmusiq, Ftears, Kabelo Sings, Xduppy
|2023
|The Chosen
|Mama featuring Bongo Beats
|2023
|The Chosen
|Ibhinca (Ukuba Yibhinca) ft Inkos’yamagcokama
|2023
|The Chosen
|Kulula ft DJ Maphorisa
|2022
|What a Time to be Alive
|Bayangzonda with Mac Lopez
|2023
|Single
|Nduma Ndumane ft Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef
|2023
|Single
|Sibani Sezwe ft Murumba Pitch
|2022
|What a Time to Be Alive
|Bonke ft Busta 929
|2022
|What a Time to be Alive
|Amasango ft Sam Deep
|2022
|What a Time to be Alive
|Busa ft Knowley-D
|2022
|What a Time to be Alive
|Buya ft Busta 929
|2022
|What a Time to be Alive
|Asishade ft DJ Maphorisa
|2022
|What a Time to be Alive
|Thokoza with Sam Deep
|2022
|Single
|AmaKhosi ft Mdoovar, 9umba
|2022
|Single
|Ngitakazele
|2022
|Single
|Inkanyezi ft Lowsheen
|2021
|Single
Since her debut in the industry, Mawhoo has proved to be one of South Africa's most talented Amapiano artists. She has also had her share of controversies but often uses her platform to address GBV and promote the rich South African culture.
READ ALSO: Who is Paxton from Skeem Saam? Meet actor Thabiso Molokomme
Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about South African actor Thabiso Molokomme. He is best known for portraying Paxton on Skeem Saam.
Thabiso Molokomme's role on Skeem Saam is his first professional project. Check the article for more on his personal life, education, and how he quickly became a household name.
Source: Briefly News