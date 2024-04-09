Mawhoo's biography: Her age, real name, career, net worth & more

Mawhoo, real name Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema, is a multi-talented South African Amapiano singer-songwriter, actress, and model. Beyond her budding music career, she actively advocates against gender-based violence. This article highlights all you need to know about her rise and influence in the entertainment industry.

Mawhoo began singing at eleven years old but had to finish school before pursuing her passion professionally. After graduating from UNISA, she entered the music scene in 2018. She has since collaborated with some of SA's biggest stars, including Master KG on Ngiyamthanda, DJ Maphorisa and Visca on Shona Kwelanga, and Sam Deep on Thokoza.

Mawhoo's profile summary

Mawhoo's age

The singer-songwriter is 29 years old in 2024. She was born Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema on December 16, 1994, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Her stage name, Mawhoo, translates to magical in Japanese.

Where is Mawhoo from?

Thandeka was born in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She comes from the Zulu tribe but speaks other languages: Ndebele, Swati, Sotho, and Xhosa. When she first came out, people on social media dragged her for not speaking good English, but she came out to shut down the trolls, saying she does not 'owe anyone perfect English'.

Mawhoo's boyfriend

In December 2023, Mawhoo said on Instagram Live that she was in a relationship with a rich guy and would get married in two years. She did not share his identity. Later, in January 2024, she revealed in a video shared online that she was single and not interested in dating boys.

The singer was previously linked to businessman Hlubi Nkosi, whom she dated for around two years. She was accused of dating Hlubi while he was still with his baby mama, Londie London. The singer refuted the claims while appearing on the L-Tido podcast, saying she got into the relationship after the two had broken up.

Mawhoo studied teaching

The singer attended Queen Nandi Primary School and later joined Bhekeshowe High School until grade 9. She transferred to Kwasanti Public School in Durban from grade 10 to 12. She passed her matric with one distinction.

After her matric, she started selling designer clothes and saved money for her first year at the University of South Africa (UNISA). She has a Bachelor of Education degree. After graduation, she taught part-time but decided to leave the profession altogether and concentrate on music.

Mawhoo's music career

At 11 years old, Mawhoo took her music to a local radio station, but they refused to promote it because she was too young. She decided to continue with her education while doing modelling with Tranquil Models agency.

She also worked with Model Dynamics Agency in 2014 before appearing in a short film called Amalobolo (2017) alongside Okmalumkoolkat. She told Fashion Today that her appearance in the movie gave her the experience she needed to be creative on camera.

In 2018, Mawhoo joined the Mabala Noise record label and released her debut song, Ngiyamthanda Umnganwam ft Corruption Boyz, in late 2018. She later released the hit single Umshado ft Heavy-K in 2019. She left the label and started to release independent music in 2021 with her sister as her manager.

The singer released her first Extended Playlist, What A Time to Be Alive, in late 2022. The EP featured artists like DJ Maphorisa, Sam Deep, Kabza De Small, and Major League DJz. Her debut studio album, The Chosen, came out in August 2023. Her second EP, The Sound of Magic, was released on April 5, 2024.

Mawhoo's net worth

The Umshado hitmaker is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $1 million, according to various online sources, including Buzz South Africa and The City Celeb. Music is her main source of income.

Mawhoo's songs

Song Year Album/EP Ngifunani with Femi Large 2023 Single Ingonyama ft Sfarzo Rtee 2023 The Chosen Simoja ft TBO, Kabelo Sings, Shaunmusiq, Ftears, Xduppy 2023 The Chosen Asinalanga Lonke ft Visca, Piyoyo 2023 The Chosen Ngilimele ft Deep Sen, KingTalkzin, Mthunzi 2023 The Chosen Ngijabulile ft Noxolo Ngema, Visca, DJ Maphorisa 2023 The Chosen Ithemba ft Makhadzi, Bongo Beats 2023 The Chosen Uhambo ft Aymos, Em-One 2023 The Chosen Indoda ft Shaunmusiq 2023 The Chosen Bali ft DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small 2023 The Chosen Sokalami ft Casswell P, Master KG 2023 The Chosen Ngoneni ft Sam Deep 2023 The Chosen Imikhokha ft Master KG, Simmy 2023 The Chosen Spanish ft Shaunmusiq, Ftears, Kabelo Sings, Xduppy 2023 The Chosen Mama featuring Bongo Beats 2023 The Chosen Ibhinca (Ukuba Yibhinca) ft Inkos’yamagcokama 2023 The Chosen Kulula ft DJ Maphorisa 2022 What a Time to be Alive Bayangzonda with Mac Lopez 2023 Single Nduma Ndumane ft Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef 2023 Single Sibani Sezwe ft Murumba Pitch 2022 What a Time to Be Alive Bonke ft Busta 929 2022 What a Time to be Alive Amasango ft Sam Deep 2022 What a Time to be Alive Busa ft Knowley-D 2022 What a Time to be Alive Buya ft Busta 929 2022 What a Time to be Alive Asishade ft DJ Maphorisa 2022 What a Time to be Alive Thokoza with Sam Deep 2022 Single AmaKhosi ft Mdoovar, 9umba 2022 Single Ngitakazele 2022 Single Inkanyezi ft Lowsheen 2021 Single

Since her debut in the industry, Mawhoo has proved to be one of South Africa's most talented Amapiano artists. She has also had her share of controversies but often uses her platform to address GBV and promote the rich South African culture.

