Mawhoo's biography: Her age, real name, career, net worth & more

by  Alice Wabwile

Mawhoo, real name Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema, is a multi-talented South African Amapiano singer-songwriter, actress, and model. Beyond her budding music career, she actively advocates against gender-based violence. This article highlights all you need to know about her rise and influence in the entertainment industry.

Mawhoo's biography
South African Amapiano singer Mawhoo. Photo: @mawhoo_ on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mawhoo began singing at eleven years old but had to finish school before pursuing her passion professionally. After graduating from UNISA, she entered the music scene in 2018. She has since collaborated with some of SA's biggest stars, including Master KG on Ngiyamthanda, DJ Maphorisa and Visca on Shona Kwelanga, and Sam Deep on Thokoza.

Mawhoo's profile summary

Real nameNontobeko Thandeka Ngema
Other namesMawhoo
Date of birthDecember 16, 1994
Age29 years old in 2024
Birth signSagittarius
Place of birthEshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Current residenceJohannesburg, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityBlack
TribeZulu
LanguagesEnglish, Sotho, Swati, Xhosa, Ndebele, Zulu
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
EducationUniversity of South Africa (Bachelor of Education)Queen Nandi Primary School, Bhekeshowe High SchoolKwasanti Public School
ProfessionSinger-songwriter, actress, model
GenreAmapiano
Record labelMabala Noise (former)
Social mediaFacebookInstagramTikTokX (Twitter)YouTubeSpotify

Mawhoo's age

The singer-songwriter is 29 years old in 2024. She was born Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema on December 16, 1994, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Her stage name, Mawhoo, translates to magical in Japanese.

Where is Mawhoo from?

Thandeka was born in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She comes from the Zulu tribe but speaks other languages: Ndebele, Swati, Sotho, and Xhosa. When she first came out, people on social media dragged her for not speaking good English, but she came out to shut down the trolls, saying she does not 'owe anyone perfect English'.

Mawhoo facts
Top 5 facts about Amapiano star Mawhoo. Photo: @mawhoo_ on Instagram (Modified by author)
Source: Original

Mawhoo's boyfriend

In December 2023, Mawhoo said on Instagram Live that she was in a relationship with a rich guy and would get married in two years. She did not share his identity. Later, in January 2024, she revealed in a video shared online that she was single and not interested in dating boys.

The singer was previously linked to businessman Hlubi Nkosi, whom she dated for around two years. She was accused of dating Hlubi while he was still with his baby mama, Londie London. The singer refuted the claims while appearing on the L-Tido podcast, saying she got into the relationship after the two had broken up.

Mawhoo studied teaching

The singer attended Queen Nandi Primary School and later joined Bhekeshowe High School until grade 9. She transferred to Kwasanti Public School in Durban from grade 10 to 12. She passed her matric with one distinction.

After her matric, she started selling designer clothes and saved money for her first year at the University of South Africa (UNISA). She has a Bachelor of Education degree. After graduation, she taught part-time but decided to leave the profession altogether and concentrate on music.

Amapiano singer Mawhoo
Mawhoo in traditional Zulu attire at a previous photoshoot. Photo: @mawhoo_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mawhoo's music career

At 11 years old, Mawhoo took her music to a local radio station, but they refused to promote it because she was too young. She decided to continue with her education while doing modelling with Tranquil Models agency.

She also worked with Model Dynamics Agency in 2014 before appearing in a short film called Amalobolo (2017) alongside Okmalumkoolkat. She told Fashion Today that her appearance in the movie gave her the experience she needed to be creative on camera.

In 2018, Mawhoo joined the Mabala Noise record label and released her debut song, Ngiyamthanda Umnganwam ft Corruption Boyz, in late 2018. She later released the hit single Umshado ft Heavy-K in 2019. She left the label and started to release independent music in 2021 with her sister as her manager.

The singer released her first Extended Playlist, What A Time to Be Alive, in late 2022. The EP featured artists like DJ Maphorisa, Sam Deep, Kabza De Small, and Major League DJz. Her debut studio album, The Chosen, came out in August 2023. Her second EP, The Sound of Magic, was released on April 5, 2024.

Mawhoo's net worth

The Umshado hitmaker is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $1 million, according to various online sources, including Buzz South Africa and The City Celeb. Music is her main source of income.

Mawhoo's songs

SongYearAlbum/EP
Ngifunani with Femi Large2023Single
Ingonyama ft Sfarzo Rtee2023The Chosen
Simoja ft TBO, Kabelo Sings, Shaunmusiq, Ftears, Xduppy2023The Chosen
Asinalanga Lonke ft Visca, Piyoyo2023The Chosen
Ngilimele ft Deep Sen, KingTalkzin, Mthunzi2023The Chosen
Ngijabulile ft Noxolo Ngema, Visca, DJ Maphorisa2023The Chosen
Ithemba ft Makhadzi, Bongo Beats2023The Chosen
Uhambo ft Aymos, Em-One2023The Chosen
Indoda ft Shaunmusiq2023The Chosen
Bali ft DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small2023The Chosen
Sokalami ft Casswell P, Master KG2023The Chosen
Ngoneni ft Sam Deep2023The Chosen
Imikhokha ft Master KG, Simmy2023The Chosen
Spanish ft Shaunmusiq, Ftears, Kabelo Sings, Xduppy2023The Chosen
Mama featuring Bongo Beats2023The Chosen
Ibhinca (Ukuba Yibhinca) ft Inkos’yamagcokama2023The Chosen
Kulula ft DJ Maphorisa2022What a Time to be Alive
Bayangzonda with Mac Lopez2023Single
Nduma Ndumane ft Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef2023Single
Sibani Sezwe ft Murumba Pitch2022What a Time to Be Alive
Bonke ft Busta 9292022What a Time to be Alive
Amasango ft Sam Deep2022What a Time to be Alive
Busa ft Knowley-D2022What a Time to be Alive
Buya ft Busta 9292022What a Time to be Alive
Asishade ft DJ Maphorisa2022What a Time to be Alive
Thokoza with Sam Deep2022Single
AmaKhosi ft Mdoovar, 9umba2022Single
Ngitakazele2022Single
Inkanyezi ft Lowsheen2021Single

Since her debut in the industry, Mawhoo has proved to be one of South Africa's most talented Amapiano artists. She has also had her share of controversies but often uses her platform to address GBV and promote the rich South African culture.

