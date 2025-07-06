South African football legend Mlungisi Ngubane has called on Kaizer Chiefs to consider signing Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile and Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau.

The Glamour Boys have been busy in the transfer market this summer as they've already added some players to their ranks including two former Orlando Pirates stars Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.

Tau has been previously linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs since last summer and he's recently claimed he's open to joining the Soweto giants as he's currently a free agent.

Ngubane urges Chiefs to sign Shalulile & Tau

In an interview with KickOff, Ngubane commended Kaizer Chiefs for signing Mako and Monyane on a free transfer after leaving Pirates, and all the players they've brought in this summer.

“The only concern with Mako and Monyane is their history of injuries, which limited their playing time at Pirates. Nevertheless, they are strong signings and well-suited for a club of this stature. I respect their courage, they’re different from the players Chiefs have been signing recently,” he told KickOff.

“If the five new signings can integrate well with the current squad, they have the potential to make a significant impact. Commitment to winning is what defines Pirates players, and that’s the mindset Mako and Monyane bring to Kaizer Chiefs."

The 69-year-old went on to urge Nasreddine Nabi and the club board to consider bringing in Tau, who is a free agent, and Sundowns goal machine Shalulile before the summer transfer closes.

“If Chiefs manage to sign Shalulile, it would greatly strengthen their season and help restore the team’s pride. Adding Tau would be even more impactful. But they must also prioritise securing a goalkeeper capable of changing the course of matches. Every successful team needs that,” Ngubane concluded.

