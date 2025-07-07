Orlando Pirates have arguably been the most active Premier Soccer League club in the transfer market this summer.

The Sea Robbers have made several signings this summer including bringing in a new coach as replacement for Jose Riveiro who left the club for Al Ahly a few months ago.

The Buccaneers’ dealings in the transfer market have affected their city rivals Kaizer Chiefs as some of the players they signed have earlier been linked with the Glamour Boys.

Briefly News takes a closer look at four players who were linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs but ended up joining the Buccaneers this summer:

Four Chiefs targets who ended up signing for Pirates

1. Oswin Appollis

The South African international has been on Kaizer Chiefs wishlist since the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi last summer, but the Glamour Boys failed to make a significant bid for the Polokwane City forward.

The pacy Bafana Bafana star joined the Bucs this summer, with rumours linking him with a move to Naturena coming to an end.

2. Sipho Mbule

Mbule's contract ended with Mamelodi Sundowns last month and was tipped as one of the players Kaizer Chiefs were going to sign this summer, with Pirates not being in the picture as the destination for the South African midfielder.

In a surprising event, the Sea Robbers released an official statement on their social media page to confirm the signing of the former SuperSport United midfielder on a free transfer.

3. Tshepang Moremi

Moremi is another player who was on Kaizer Chiefs' radar but ended up signing for Pirates from AmaZulu FC this summer.

The South African international joined the Bucs to add options to their attacking line, and would compete for a place in the starting line up alongside Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and others.

4. Sihle Nduli

Nduli was part of the seven players Orlando Pirates announced at once this summer. The 29-year-old joined the Soweto giants after his contract ended with Stellenbosch FC.

