Mamelodi Sundowns have continue to let players who are surplus to requirements go as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season

The Premier Soccer League giants earlier confirmed Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee exit as their contracts were not renewed

Five players were confirmed to be leaving the Brazilians this summer, with the announcements gathering reactions from fans on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to streamline their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season, with manager Miguel Cardoso making important adjustments following his complaint about the large squad he inherited when joining the club last year.

Cardoso had earlier voiced his preference for working with a smaller, more manageable group of players, and it appears his request has been granted this summer.

A few days ago, Masandawana announced the departures of Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee after the club did not renew their expired contracts.

Sundowns confirm more exits

The latest round of departures sees some key players leaving the club as Sundowns continue their squad overhaul:

Lucas Suarez - The Argentine defender, who joined Sundowns on loan from CA Talleres, will return to his parent club after Sundowns decided not to make his move permanent.

Sipho Mbule - The South African midfielder, who had been linked with several clubs this summer, has officially joined Orlando Pirates after departing Sundowns.

Sanele Tshabalala, Sifiso Ngobeni, and Thabang Sibanyoni - These players have also been released by Sundowns as part of the club's ongoing effort to trim their squad before the upcoming season.

Sundowns official statement

Sundowns made the announcement of these departures through their official social media accounts, expressing gratitude to the players for their contributions.

"Mamelodi Sundowns announces the departure of the following players. The Club thanks them for their dedication and contribution 💛. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours 🙌"

As the 2025/26 season approaches, the Brazilians are clearly looking to refine their squad and ensure they are better prepared for the challenges ahead, with these departures marking a significant step in that direction.

The confirmation of the five players departure sparked different reactions from Netizens on social media.

Reactions as Mamelodi Sundowns confirm more exits

Jumaah Salumu said:

"All the best to where they are going to play."

Captain Mdokies wrote:

"@orlandopirates I won't mind Sfiso Ngobeni, he is good left back."

Eye-zek Khumalo reacted:

"Sifiso Ngobeni spoke ill of Kaizer Chiefs. He once said, "Kaizer Chiefs don't play football. They just kick the ball foward"."

TradingLiveKing shared:

"Suarez didn't get enough support after that blunder against Chiefs. He's a great player and a hard worker."

Nonkwali1 complained:

"They are off loading a young promising Sanele Tshabalala and are keeping aging goalkeepers in Pieterse and Onyango."

Fan217th_SK commented:

"Bit disappointed with Sanele, I think it should've been Pieterse or even February. Sanele deserves his chance too, he did well in that one game I saw him in. Riyaad on the other side has been given more than enough chances."

Source: Briefly News