Miguel Cardoso has stated the problem he's been facing since replacing Manqoba Mngqithi as Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach last week.

The Brazilians brought in the Portuguese manager after their mixed fortunes this season under Mngqithi, especially in the CAF Champions League.

The former Nantes manager is tasked with leading Sundowns to yet another Premier Soccer League victory and a successful run in the Champions League.

Cardoso addresses the problem he's facing at Sundowns

According to FARPost, Cardoso claimed he's having issues working with the big squad at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Betway Premiership giants registered 37 players for this season, and the Portuguese mentor admitted that it's tougher managing a large squad, which would be the first time in his coaching career.

"It's different from the teams I coached before because I have to put in extra work on preparation. It's tougher and takes more time. It requires more attention," the former Celta Vigo manager claimed.

"I worry when I create situations like 10v10 in training, as there is often a large group of players not involved.

"At the same time, I need to design similar training activities for those who are not part of the matchday squad."

Source: Briefly News