Cardoso States What Sundowns Still Need to Do Despite Defeating Raja Casablanca

Mamelodi Sundowns' new head coach, Miguel Cardoso, has reacted to the Premier Soccer League giants' first win in the CAF Champions League group phase this season.

The Portuguese tactician replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as Masandawana's manager earlier this week, leading them to their first three points in the Champions League.

The Brazilians defeated Raja Casablanca 1-0 courtesy of a lone strike from Iqraam Rayners in the second half.

Cardoso states what Sundowns still need to do

In an interview with SABC 1, Cardoso claimed everything wasn't perfect in the match and explained what his team still needed to improve despite defeating Raja Athletic Club.

"I believe now we are more comfortable, but there is still a lot to go. This will be a very open group, a very tough one," the Portuguese manager said.

"We know our responsibility, but we know how tough it will be, so today [Sunday, a win] was important.

"Also, it was challenging to manage; I felt slightly anxious, and I had a lot to work [on] in the future. We need to grow a lot, but we are happy about the commitment. That is the base for that growth.

"So, congratulations to the boys and our fans. The sky's the limit, and hard work can pay off, but we need a lot to grow, and obviously, not everything is perfect; there are many things we can do better. We need time, and having more time means continuing to win."

Source: Briefly News