Sundowns Announce New Technical Team After Sacking 2 Coaches Alongside Mngqithi
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a new technical team after sacking Manqoba Mngqithi and two other coaches.
The Brazilians decided to let Mngqithi go after their 1-1 draw against AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League on Saturday evening.
The Premier Soccer League giants then announced Miguel Cardoso's appointment as manager to replace the outgoing South African tactician.
Sundowns announce new technical team
According to iDiskiTimes, Sundowns confirmed the sacking of Wendell Robinson and Romain Folz alongside Mngqithi.
Folz joined the Brazilians' technical team recently and has been laid off, while Robinson has spent over a decade at the club.
Cardoso brought in three assistant coaches, Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo, and Joao Araujo. Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene will also work with the Portuguese mentor.
New Mamelodi Sundowns Technical team
Head coach: Miguel Cardoso
Assistant coaches: Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo, Joao Araujo, Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene.
