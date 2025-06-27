Banyana Banyana legend Janine van Wyk and her partner Julia Molin have announced the arrival of their baby boy as they enter into their first experience as parents.

The former South Africa women's national team captain and her Swedish partner have shared their football journey together during their playing days. They both played together at Glasgow City and JVW FC (a club owned by van Wyk).

The couple announced their pregnancy in January 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, and now they are both parents of a bouncing baby boy.

Van Wyk and partner announce the birth of their first child

Van Wyk, who holds the record for most international caps in Africa, and Molin took to their official Instagram page to confirm the arrival of their baby boy.

Molin posted a picture of herself, van Wyk, and their newborn baby on social media alongside a beautiful caption.

"Welcome home little man. Reece Mikael van Wyk 22-06-25," the caption to the post reads.

The post sparked congratulatory messages from fans and fellow sports personalities.

Reactions as van Wyk and partner welcome baby boy

andiledlamini_1632 said:

"Reece Madlisa❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥welcome baby boy ,I can’t wait to play wrestling with you when you are two years and just so you know I am John Cena , you will choose who you wanna be ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

melbedworth wrote:

"Congratulations to the both of you 💙 may he bring you all the happiness in the world."

molemo.mashigo added:

"Congratulations you guys 💙"

gerri.barcelos reacted:

"Welcome baby Reece. A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer but the home happier. Such a big miracle in such a little boy. Congratulations to you both."

sian4630 responded:

"Congratulations to the both of you on your bundle of joy."

borrill__ congratulated them:

🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 yay! Biggest congratulations you two!

tuminkgapele_thegreatest shared:

"Congrats Janine. Wishing and your family lots of love ❤️"

alicenils mentioned:

"Big big congratulations, what a nice little guy."

gremlin16 said:

"❤️Congratulations - wish you all the best - happy to see you all soon ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News