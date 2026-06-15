An illegal foreigner has given birth in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and a community leader has slammed the South African and Malawian governments for a lack of assistance.

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A Malawain woman gave birth at the refugee camp in Sherwood, Durban. Image: Nes24/7

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Newzroom Afrika spoke to a community leader where Malawians who resided in informal settlements in Durban fled to Sherwoood Park after they allegedly received threats ahead of the 30 June shutdown anti-illegal immigration organisation March and March announced.

The community leader questioned the delay in the process of repatriating Malawians from South Africa. He added that the Malawians at the Park have been processed for five days. However, no buses meant to repatriate the over 7,000 Malawians have not arrived.

No help for those in need

The community leader added that there could be over 10,000 people by the end of 25 June. He remarked that there is a large number of pregnant woman at the camp. However, he did not specify the number of pregnant women. He slammed the absence of toilets and said there are no human rights. He was appalled that the woman gave birth, and alleged that another woman gave birth at the camp.

“This is unacceptable. To give birth with no pain killers or anything,” he said as he announced that he was rushing the woman to hospital.”

4,200 Malawians await repatriation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that over 4,000 Malawians awaited repatriation in Durban as they sat in an open field. The number of Malawians surged by 2,400 in 24 hours.

Source: Briefly News