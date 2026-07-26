Orlando Pirates legend Williams Okpara disclosed the unexpected encounter that shaped his decision to sign for the club

The retired Nigerian goalkeeper trained with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns before settling on a club in South Africa

Okpara spoke to SoccerBeat about a personal conversation with Mandela that changed the course of his football career

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Retired Nigerian goalkeeper Williams Okpara has credited Nelson Mandela as the key figure behind his decision to join Orlando Pirates, revealing that a chance encounter with the former South African president set him on the path to becoming a Buccaneers legend.

Okpara made the disclosure during an interview with Lebohang Mokoena on SoccerBeat, reflecting on a meeting with Mandela at the Mariston Hotel in Johannesburg, a venue the ANC regularly used for gatherings at the time.

Okpara's search for a South African club

Before deciding which club to join, Okpara had trials with both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns after arriving in South Africa in 1990. While considering his next move, he experienced a life-changing encounter at the Mariston Hotel.

Okpara recalled meeting Nelson Mandela in person for the first time, explaining that the hotel was frequently used by the ANC for meetings. He described the moment as a privilege that has stayed with him throughout his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Okpara, Mandela's warmth and humility were evident from the outset. Eager to meet the iconic leader, he was deeply moved when Mandela welcomed him with the words, "Come, you are the son of the soil." Okpara said the heartfelt remark immediately gave him a huge boost in confidence and left a lasting impression on him.

Mandela's invitation to play for "his team"

The discussion soon took an unexpected turn, with Nelson Mandela making a request that caught William Okpara off guard. The former South African president told the Nigerian defender that he should represent his club, but initially refused to reveal which team he supported.

Recalling the moment, Okpara said Mandela asked if he knew which club was his favourite. When he admitted he did not, Mandela smiled and replied that he would remind him once his playing career began.

Determined to uncover the mystery, Okpara later asked a friend which football club Mandela backed. He was told it was Orlando Pirates.

That answer played a major role in shaping his future. Okpara chose to join Orlando Pirates, where he spent 15 memorable years, establishing himself as one of the greatest foreign players in the club's history and one of the most respected imports to play in South African football.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News