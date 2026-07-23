Kenya defender Alphonce Omija revealed that Benni McCarthy warned him against accepting an offer from a South African Premiership club

Omija was approached by Durban City during Kenya's quarterfinal run at the 2024 CHAN tournament while playing for Gor Mahia

McCarthy's counsel ultimately steered the 23-year-old toward a surprise move to Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel

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Kenya defender Alphonce Omija has revealed that former South Africa international Benni McCarthy played a pivotal role in shaping his career decisions during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), including advising him to turn down an approach from Durban City.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy advised a Kenyan defender against signing for Durban City. Image:@bennimac17

Source: Instagram

Omija, who was playing for Kenyan club Gor Mahia at the time, caught the attention of several clubs across the continent after impressive performances as Kenya progressed to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Durban City offer turned down on McCarthy's advice

The 23-year-old defender revealed that Durban City approached him shortly after Kenya’s opening CHAN group game against the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the proposed move did not immediately convince him. The Betway Premiership side wanted him to travel to South Africa for trials rather than offering a guaranteed deal.

Omija said he turned to Kenya coach Benni McCarthy for advice, given the coach’s links to South African football. McCarthy reportedly acknowledged Durban City’s reputation but advised the defender against leaving the tournament for an uncertain trial opportunity.

The coach also urged Omija to remain focused on CHAN, reminding him of his importance to the Kenyan squad and suggesting that stronger opportunities could emerge if he continued performing on the continental stage.

Omija also chose to decline interest from Sudanese club Al Merrikh, citing concerns about the instability of football in Sudan at the time.

As seen in the post below.

Etoile Sportive du Sahel move catches Omija off guard

The former Manchester United striker’s coach's advice appeared to pay off as Omija attracted interest from abroad while Kenya’s CHAN campaign continued. Ahead of their final group match against Madagascar, speculation emerged that Tunisian club Etoile Sportive du Sahel was monitoring the defender, although no official approach had been made at that stage.

Omija said he was surprised when supporters of the club began contacting him as if the move had already been completed.

“Their fans were already sending me messages congratulating me and welcoming me to the club, yet nobody from the club had contacted me,” he said.

The transfer talks only became official several weeks later when Omija was with the Kenyan squad preparing for a match against Seychelles. Etoile Sportive du Sahel pushed to complete the move quickly, and after discussing the situation with McCarthy, the defender was granted permission to leave camp and finalise the transfer.

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Source: Briefly News