A throwback photo of actor Thapelo Mokoena with his brother Thabo and sister Penelope has resurfaced on social media

The picture was first shared by Mokoena on Instagram in November 2020 before being reposted on X on Thursday, 23 July 2026

South Africans filled the comments section, saying the siblings share an unmistakable family resemblance

Thapelo Mokoena’s picture with his brother and sister fuelled reactions. Image: mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

A rare family photo of South African actor Thapelo Mokoena has resurfaced on social media, with fans buzzing over how much he looks like his siblings.

The throwback image, originally posted on Mokoena's verified Instagram account on 8 November 2020, gained fresh attention after X user @Stompzzz reshared it on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

In the picture, the Emy Africa Awards winner poses alongside his older brother, Thabo Mokoena, and sister, Penelope Tsiane. Sharing the image at the time, Mokoena wrote:

"My Big Brother & Sister #Siblings #Bakoena📯🐊❤️"

SA reacts to photo of Thapelo Mokoena and his siblings

The resurfaced photo quickly attracted comments from social media users, many of whom pointed out the similarities between the three siblings.

Some fans said Thapelo and his brother look almost identical, while others joked about who appeared to be the youngest.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Missy_emporium:

"The brothers look so much alike🥰my first time seeing usisi"

@jackson_rem:

"They look alike, especially the noses👃"

@vigilanceblues:

"Why does it look like he's the youngest here😊"

@Emkem_Mike:

"Bro has been looking the same ever since"

Beyond their similar features, many social media users admired the warmth captured in the family portrait, with several describing it as a beautiful moment between siblings. Others also couldn't resist complimenting Thapelo Mokoena's looks.

Some of the comments included:

@shiluvankuna remarked:

"Beautiful family photo right there."

@OldUncleChills said:

"You can tell they're a happy family."

@CherylMkhize gushed:

"He is still the hot barbaque🔥"

Although Thapelo Mokoena is widely known for his successful acting career, he rarely shares moments with his family publicly. The resurfaced photo offered fans a glimpse into his personal life and quickly became a talking point online.

Mzansi reacted to Thapelo Mokoena’s picture with his brother and sister. Image: mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena’s photo with his lookalike mother

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming photo of Thapelo Mokoena and his mother, Nonhlanhla, went viral after it was shared on X, attracting thousands of views.

Fans were amazed by the striking resemblance between the actor and his mother, with many saying they look almost identical.

Source: Briefly News