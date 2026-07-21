South African personality Marise Pollard posted new photos on Instagram on 20 July 2026, leaving followers amazed by her elegant fashion moment online

The photos showcased a stunning white dress by designer @mode.bymichaelaromy, highlighting Marise’s graceful style and sophisticated appearance in the images

Fans flooded the comments calling her a Disney princess and demanding to see more, with many praising her beauty, confidence and fairytale-like look

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Marise Pollards new pics are getting all the praise. Image: @marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Marise Pollard stopped her followers in their tracks on 20 July 2026. The South African personality posted a set of photos to her [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/p/DbBQIawDe89/) that had people reaching for their best compliments. The caption was simple:

"A moment for the dress 🤍."

She tagged designer @mode.bymichaelaromy crediting the label behind the show-stopping white gown she wore in the images.

Finding beauty in everyday motherhood

For Marise, motherhood is about celebrating the small, meaningful moments that often go unnoticed. Through her content, which has attracted a large online following, she shares glimpses of daily routines, childhood milestones, laughter and the simple pleasures of raising a family while offering fans a more personal view of life alongside one of rugby’s most recognised figures.

See the Instagram video below:

Fans React to Marise Pollard's Look

Followers were not holding back in the comments section on Marise's page:

@natalieamywilliams said:

"Stunning 🤍🏹"

@shanicki.ryan wrote:

"Gorgeous 😍😍😍"

@dawnarendse added:

"And a moment for the woman in the dress 😍😍"

@taniajonker suggested:

"As daar ooit n dress up party is en jy soos iemand moet aantrek, asb doen n Pocahontas look! Jy het definitief n Disney prinses look! Beeldskoon 😍😍" ("If there's ever a dress-up party and you need to go as someone, please do a Pocahontas look! You definitely have a Disney princess look! Gorgeous.")

More Briefly News Stories on Marise Pollard

Springbok star Handré Pollard’s wife, Marise, opened up about their emotional IVF journey, sharing a personal video documenting the struggles, hope and treatment that eventually led to the birth of their son, Hunter.

Springbok star Handré Pollard’s wife, Marise, impressed South Africans after sharing her stylish sporty look and embracing life as a new mother of two just weeks after giving birth.

Handré and Marise Pollard delighted fans after sharing moments from their peaceful family safari getaway, where they enjoyed quality time in nature with their son Hunter before welcoming their second child.

Source: Briefly News