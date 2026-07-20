South African actress Rorisang Grootboom posted a few no-makeup photos on Instagram in July 2026

The bare-faced snaps caught fans and celebrities off guard, and they flooded the comments with admiration for the actress's natural beauty

The post comes amid ongoing online chatter about Rorisang and her husband, Prince Grootboom's marriage

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Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom is a South African actress and vocalist who gained widespread recognition for her breakout role as Lulama in 'Gqeberha: The Empire'. Photos: @rorisang_mohapi_grootboom

Source: Instagram

Rorisang Grootboom (24) has Mzansi talking after she stepped out from behind the glamour and posted a bare-faced photo on Instagram.

The make-up-free snap quickly drew a flood of compliments from fans who could not get enough of her natural look.

Rorisang's marriage to South African actor and dancer Prince Grootboom (28) has been a frequent topic of conversation on social media in recent months, so when Rorisang showed up in fans' feeds without makeup, it stopped people mid-scroll.

Mzansi reacts to Rorisang's natural beauty

In the photos posted to Instagram on 18 July 2026, Rorisang appears relaxed and glowing with her natural complexion front and centre and no filters. The response in her comments section was warm and instant.

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Rorisang's husband, Prince, commented:

"[redacted]😍😭"

@emihle1606 gushed:

"Bwoahhh awsemhle. 🌸❤️"

@fiona.3251 wrote:

"Big sista, woow. 😎😍"

@sne_hlong declared:

"Rori 😍🔥Girl you are gorgeous Mrs Grootboom"

@lebohang.125 called her out by clan name:

"MaMotaung 🔥"

Rorisang Grootboom with no make-up. Photos: @rorisang_mohapi_grootboom

Source: Instagram

See Rorisang's make-up free Instagram post here.

What has been said about the Grootbooms' marriage?

The attention surrounding their marriage intensified after Rorisang posted a viral video warning women to stay away from her husband.

While some social media users applauded her for protecting her marriage, others criticised the video and questioned her remarks.

Prince Grootboom later stepped in to publicly defend his wife following the backlash. Despite the noise, the couple appears to be standing firm.

Rorisang and her relationship with Prince

Briefly News shared details about Rorisang, who opened up about her relationship with Prince Grootboom. The couple had been dating secretly for some time and only went public with their relationship when Rori announced their engagement on 5 October 2025.

Rorisang revealed that she met Grootboom, an actor in his own right, on the dance floor at an event, and it was then that their love unfolded. In less than a year, she agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

Source: Briefly News