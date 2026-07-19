DJ Zinhle nd husband Murdah Bongz gave fans a glimpse into their future plans together

Celebrities including Somizi, LaConco and Thando Thabethe flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, praising the couple's latest milestone

While many fans admired DJ Zinhle's vision and planning, others cautioned her against sharing details of the retirement home before it is completed

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DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz showed off their retirement home. Image: djzinhle, murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has given fans a glimpse into her future plans with husband Murdah Bongz, announcing on Instagram that the couple are building their retirement home. The post, captioned "Building our retirement home 🏠" with a heartfelt tag to Murdah Bongz, sent her followers into a frenzy of admiration and well-wishes.

DJ Zinhle, born Ntombezinhle Jiyane, is one of South Africa's most celebrated DJs, producers and entrepreneurs. She married music producer Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, and the pair share a daughter, Asante. The couple has faced their fair share of public scrutiny, including allegations of infidelity levelled at both of them by blogger Musa Khawula — claims that circulated widely on social media but which the couple did not publicly address in detail.

Fans react to DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's retirement home

The announcement drew an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Somizi was among the first to respond, writing,

"Haibo that's amazing news. Can't wait to visit ❤️"

Murdah Bongz himself simply dropped a red heart emoji in the comments, while former Real Housewives of Durban star Laconco chimed in with

"Omakhi bam bakusasa😍" — loosely translated as "my builders of the future."

See DJ Zinhle's original retirement home post below:

Thando Thabethe kept it simple but enthusiastic:

"Oh I love this 😍"

Not everyone was entirely comfortable with the public reveal, though. @candiceleyds offered a word of caution:

"Personally I wouldn't post these plans on here. Especially before it is actually built. Some things should be kept private."

Friend @rosettamasipa showered Zinhle with praise:

"If there's one person with great planning and execution skills is you, Bestie. I love that you are also in such a complementary love partnership. You are one of the most focused and well-calculated people in regards to your progress in life."

@officialhollygee reflected on Zinhle's personal journey:

"It's weird for someone who never wanted to get married, is literally the most perfect wife."

@one_room_at_a_time_interiors offered blessings:

"Praise be to God Almighty 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️ I plead the Blood of Jesus in every corner of the yard and the house in Jesus' name. Amen🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 No weapon formed against Your family shall prosper 🤞🏽"

@nyakallo30 summed up the sentiment of many:

"An intentional woman, focused and mbokodo (ring). A wife can either build or destroy you. Bongani uyewa khetha kahle. The partnership is insane. Inspirational indeed."

DJ Zinhle showed off her home with Murdah Bongz. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle stunned by someone spending R25k at groove

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle was stunned by someone spending a lot of money at a club, so much so that she posted a payment terminal showing the jaw-dropping bill.

The post sparked a lively debate online, with X users sharing the most they have ever splurged at a club.

Source: Briefly News