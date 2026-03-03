SA Disappointed After DJ Zinhle Uses Murdah Bongz’s Cheating Scandal To Promote Upcoming Show
- In February, DJ Zinhle hinted at feeling compelled to make a life-altering decision, contemplating whether she needs to go
- The video was posted a few days after the cheating rumours surrounding her marriage were unearthed
- Social media was disappointed after DJ Zinhle used the Murdah Bongz cheating scandal to promote her next project
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Towards the end of February, DJ Zinhle posted a cryptic video hinting at a major life-changing decision. This video dropped right after Murdah Bongz's alleged cheating scandal.
With worry written all over her face, Zinhle said she "has to go", leaving room for interpretation. Many fans thought she was finally packing her bags and leaving Murdah Bongz following another wave of humiliation.
DJ Zinhle reveals life-changing decision
On Monday, 3 March 2026, Zinhle released the full video, which promoted her upcoming Zee Nation Fest.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Like, there is no other decision I have to make. It's an obvious decision. I have to go," she said."
The voice in the background then asks her if she is really set on leaving, but her facial expression shifts. "Leaving, what do you think this is about? I am going to Bestieville!" she exclaimed.
Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabhena's voice in the background then says, "Forget about the rumours," before promoting this year's Zee Nation Fest.
The festival is set to take place on 9 August 2026, and tickets are available.
The voice in the background then asks, "So, you're going to a festival?" With Zinhle replying, "Yes! Because I need to be around my besties. Because no matter what, I'll always have my besties!" she said before winking at the camera.
SA slams DJ Zinhle, Fans show praise
Some peeps already knew when the first trailer dropped that this was one of DJ Zinhle's marketing strategies. However, some are glad that she decided to stay and not leave.
X user @EMuthubi posted the clip with the caption:
"Lmao, I knew it was a marketing strategy, DJ Zinhle is not leaving that man."
Below are some of the reactions from online users:
@Ngimuhlez
"But to be honest, it is all just speculation. There is no concrete evidence that was given. Imagine leaving your marriage because “Musa doesn’t lie” said so?"
@Visiswa_Simbi said:
"She is a marketing genius, this one."
@BadGirl30s claimed:
"Deep down, she knows what she needs to do. She’s just in denial. She’s playing us!"
@TshiiPree stated:
"She’s going nowhere. She’s not leaving him. She is here to stay."
@Shirlez stated:
"Did y’all expect her to leave him? Y’all will die single, shame. Mosadi utswara tipa kabohale (hope it sounds right)."
DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz show off their romance
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz enjoying quality time together.
Having surfaced as fans critiqued their marriage, online users speculated that the video was deliberately shared to divert attention from their apparent troubled marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za