In February, DJ Zinhle hinted at feeling compelled to make a life-altering decision, contemplating whether she needs to go

The video was posted a few days after the cheating rumours surrounding her marriage were unearthed

Social media was disappointed after DJ Zinhle used the Murdah Bongz cheating scandal to promote her next project

SA slammed DJ Zinhle for using Murdah Bongz's cheating scandal to promote her show.

Towards the end of February, DJ Zinhle posted a cryptic video hinting at a major life-changing decision. This video dropped right after Murdah Bongz's alleged cheating scandal.

With worry written all over her face, Zinhle said she "has to go", leaving room for interpretation. Many fans thought she was finally packing her bags and leaving Murdah Bongz following another wave of humiliation.

DJ Zinhle reveals life-changing decision

On Monday, 3 March 2026, Zinhle released the full video, which promoted her upcoming Zee Nation Fest.

"Like, there is no other decision I have to make. It's an obvious decision. I have to go," she said."

The voice in the background then asks her if she is really set on leaving, but her facial expression shifts. "Leaving, what do you think this is about? I am going to Bestieville!" she exclaimed.

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabhena's voice in the background then says, "Forget about the rumours," before promoting this year's Zee Nation Fest.

The festival is set to take place on 9 August 2026, and tickets are available.

The voice in the background then asks, "So, you're going to a festival?" With Zinhle replying, "Yes! Because I need to be around my besties. Because no matter what, I'll always have my besties!" she said before winking at the camera.

DJ Zinhle previously hinted at leaving Murdah Bongz following the cheating scandal.

SA slams DJ Zinhle, Fans show praise

Some peeps already knew when the first trailer dropped that this was one of DJ Zinhle's marketing strategies. However, some are glad that she decided to stay and not leave.

X user @EMuthubi posted the clip with the caption:

"Lmao, I knew it was a marketing strategy, DJ Zinhle is not leaving that man."

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Ngimuhlez

"But to be honest, it is all just speculation. There is no concrete evidence that was given. Imagine leaving your marriage because “Musa doesn’t lie” said so?"

@Visiswa_Simbi said:

"She is a marketing genius, this one."

@BadGirl30s claimed:

"Deep down, she knows what she needs to do. She’s just in denial. She’s playing us!"

@TshiiPree stated:

"She’s going nowhere. She’s not leaving him. She is here to stay."

@Shirlez stated:

"Did y’all expect her to leave him? Y’all will die single, shame. Mosadi utswara tipa kabohale (hope it sounds right)."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz show off their romance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz enjoying quality time together.

Having surfaced as fans critiqued their marriage, online users speculated that the video was deliberately shared to divert attention from their apparent troubled marriage.

