The latest video of DJ Shimza has sparked some wild reactions from the online community on X

In a video reshared on Monday, 2 March 2026, Shimza can be seen promoting the upcoming Ultra South Africa event

The clip sparked rumours about Shimza's sexuality, and his arch-nemesis, Nota Baloyi, did not make things any easier

Nota Baloyi has trolled Shimza, comparing him to Musa Khawula. Image: Shimza, LavidaNota

Source: Facebook

South African media personality DJ Shimza has sparked a mix of reactions online following a video of him that went viral.

Shimza sparks mixed reactions

People questioned Shimza's sexuality in a promo video for Ultra Music South Africa. In the clip, Shimza can be heard saying, "Hi guys, this is your boy Shimza, and I am excited to see you guys at Ultra Music SA this year, you know it is powered by 5FM. Let's Go!"

In the video, Shimza appears lively and energetic, leading people to interpret it their way.

The clip was originally shared on TikTok, with Nota Baloyi, whom he recently traded insults with, resharing it with his own malicious intent. Social media users had plenty to say about DJ Shimza's new video, and the comments are not lenient.

@Annie_Modiba said:

"He’s so feminine."

@Nanangmohlomi laughed:

"Stop it Nota!!🤣🤣🤣"

@Zickie_S2 asked:

"Since when did he become so feminine?"

@Eddwinary asked:

"Who’s watching this video after 9?"

Reasharing the post, Nota exclaimed, "Since it’s just after 9 AM, I thought I’d bring back last night’s banger just in case you missed it, Ms Ashley!"

More comments rolled in:

@sq8tcf5sy9 as fan asked Nota about his motives:

"I really liked you in the WhatsApp group, always looking out for Bo Kwesta and keeping it chill. But now on X. You’re out here trolling like it’s a full-time job. And the wild part? You’re clearly not doing it for the money, so… What’s the deal?"

@_SandileMbatha stated:

"You always find a way to ruin things."

Shimza pays peeps to troll Nota

On X (Twitter), Shimza paid a social media user for roasting Nota Baloyi after they begged him for R10 to pay towards her studies. However, Shimza sent her R2000, all because she roasted Nota.

This was after Nota and Shimza threw insults at one another. Shimza started it by trolling the Baloyi surname, saying it is very on-brand.

“They always stand together, guess his surname is on brand.”

Nora fired with a host of insults and used explicit language.

Nota Baloyi previously trolled Shimza by comparing him to Musa Khawula. Image: LavidaNota, Shimzadj

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi claims DJ Shimza’s lawyers allegedly seized over R400k

Briefly News previously reported on the time Nota Baloyi and DJ Shimza locked horns online.

It got ignited after Nota Baloyi previously made serious accusations against DJ Shimza and his legal team.

The 35-year-old music executive claimed that the music producer's lawyers allegedly seized over R400K from his personal bank account because he commented on an exposé. Several netizens were stunned by these allegations, while others were convinced that Nota is a millionaire.

Source: Briefly News