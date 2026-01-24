South African music producer DJ Shimza recently gifted a netizen who roasted Nota Baloyi money

The online user excitedly shared a screenshot of how much she received from the star on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's generous gift

DJ Shimza sent a netizen money for putting Nota in his place. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Bathong, nothing makes DJ Shimza happier than seeing Nota Baloyi being dusted on social media by netizens, as recently he awarded a person who did the most with roasting the controversial music executive.

On Thursday, 22 January 2025, an online user @Amahashi_ excitedly shared a screenshot of how much DJ Shimza initially sent to her bank account after she asked him for R10. He decided to wire the netizen R2K.

The internationally acclaimed star, who had dragged Nota Baloyi previously, gifted the online user moola because of how she put Nota Baloyi in his place on social media after he insulted Mihlali Ndamase and his ex-wife, Berita.

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Shimza gifting the lady

Shortly after the woman shared the proof of how much the star sent to her on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MouthPieceSA said:

"Shimza is gonna get 100 DMs per hour, ba kopa chelete."

@brownacup wrote:

"Ask and you shall receive."

@takhesibandze commented:

"What did you use in your bathing water? I have been asking with no luck."

@Tshire_lets_o_ responded:

"Hectic if it’s part of the money court ordered Nota to pay Shimza for defamation."

@lerato_lalove replied:

"Ohhh boy. Shimza is about to become the next @SizweDhlomo. Every 2nd tweet is going to be 'please can you give me \ please buy me.'"

@88mabilisa mentioned:

"Oh nana, you deserve it."

@Motion2808 stated:

"For publicly shaming another man. Another man paid you, evil is around us."

@AmiJaneD shared:

"I get why he would do this publicly, but this was actually what made Kendrick angry at Drake during the beef: money is dangerous territory. A dumb person can look at this and think, " I kill the guy, then I’m probably getting R2 million."

Netizens reacted to DJ Shimza's generosity. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Nota and Shimza trade insults

In November 2025, the feud between Nota Baloyi and DJ Shimza flared up again after the duo traded insults online, sparked by a video of Ntsiki Mazwai.

Nota Baloyi showed love to his enemy-turned-friend, Ntsiki Mazwai, by resharing her video on his Twitter account. DJ Shimza responded to Nota Baloyi’s repost with a jab that he swiftly deleted, but not before someone took a screenshot of it.

DJ Shimza clarifies his age after Google error

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza appealed to netizens for assistance after a viral Google blunder.

The blunder came to his attention after popular social media user Chris Excel trolled him, stating that he was two years younger than ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. DJ Shimza denied the claim and clarified his age. He also asked netizens for assistance in correcting the error on Google.

Source: Briefly News