DJ Shimza Gifts Netizen R2k for Roasting Nota Baloyi, Fans React: “Oh Nana, You Deserve It”
- South African music producer DJ Shimza recently gifted a netizen who roasted Nota Baloyi money
- The online user excitedly shared a screenshot of how much she received from the star on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's generous gift
Bathong, nothing makes DJ Shimza happier than seeing Nota Baloyi being dusted on social media by netizens, as recently he awarded a person who did the most with roasting the controversial music executive.
On Thursday, 22 January 2025, an online user @Amahashi_ excitedly shared a screenshot of how much DJ Shimza initially sent to her bank account after she asked him for R10. He decided to wire the netizen R2K.
The internationally acclaimed star, who had dragged Nota Baloyi previously, gifted the online user moola because of how she put Nota Baloyi in his place on social media after he insulted Mihlali Ndamase and his ex-wife, Berita.
See the post below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Netizens react to DJ Shimza gifting the lady
Shortly after the woman shared the proof of how much the star sent to her on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@MouthPieceSA said:
"Shimza is gonna get 100 DMs per hour, ba kopa chelete."
@brownacup wrote:
"Ask and you shall receive."
@takhesibandze commented:
"What did you use in your bathing water? I have been asking with no luck."
@Tshire_lets_o_ responded:
"Hectic if it’s part of the money court ordered Nota to pay Shimza for defamation."
@lerato_lalove replied:
"Ohhh boy. Shimza is about to become the next @SizweDhlomo. Every 2nd tweet is going to be 'please can you give me \ please buy me.'"
@88mabilisa mentioned:
"Oh nana, you deserve it."
@Motion2808 stated:
"For publicly shaming another man. Another man paid you, evil is around us."
@AmiJaneD shared:
"I get why he would do this publicly, but this was actually what made Kendrick angry at Drake during the beef: money is dangerous territory. A dumb person can look at this and think, " I kill the guy, then I’m probably getting R2 million."
Nota and Shimza trade insults
In November 2025, the feud between Nota Baloyi and DJ Shimza flared up again after the duo traded insults online, sparked by a video of Ntsiki Mazwai.
Nota Baloyi showed love to his enemy-turned-friend, Ntsiki Mazwai, by resharing her video on his Twitter account. DJ Shimza responded to Nota Baloyi’s repost with a jab that he swiftly deleted, but not before someone took a screenshot of it.
DJ Shimza clarifies his age after Google error
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza appealed to netizens for assistance after a viral Google blunder.
The blunder came to his attention after popular social media user Chris Excel trolled him, stating that he was two years younger than ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. DJ Shimza denied the claim and clarified his age. He also asked netizens for assistance in correcting the error on Google.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za