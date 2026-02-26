South African Amapiano musician Kabza De Small once again showed off his cattle via his Instagram stories

The award-winning music producer had previously shown his smart investment in Ankole cows worth thousands

Mzansi can't help but bring up his past drama, asking whether he had paid rent since he is monied

Amapiano star Kabza De Small showed off his cattle on Instagram. Image: Kabelomotha

Music producer Kabza De Small once again showed off his impressive cattle.

The Bab'Motha hitmaker took to his Instagram stories to let Mzansi know of his smart investment, which is completely different from the music industry.

Kabza De Small shows his cattle

South African Amapiano musician Kabza De Small is known for going the agricultural route when sourcing another form of cash flow. The award-winning music producer had previously revealed that he had invested in Ankole cows worth R300,000.

Briefly News previously reported that the bull breed of the Ankole cow costs R131,000.

X user @Ndi_Muvenda_ showed off his cattle with the caption, Kabza De Small shows off his cattle farm. The Nguni breed."

How Mzansi feels about Kabza's investment

Netizens can't help but bring up his past drama, asking whether he has paid rent since he is monied. It was reported that Kabza De Small owed over R346,000 in unpaid rent.

Now, SA wants to know if he prioritised it:

@TauYaPhaahla01 said:

"Fun Fact: The Nguni breed can survive in most areas in South Africa and can survive in harsh conditions, such as where there is not enough grazing. The downside: the ROI is very low."

@iamRTI stated:

"I heard he was struggling to pay his rent."

@barckz applauded:

"That an African man's bank account. Smart move for him."

@djstago stated:

"Yesterday he was drunk, and today he’s showing off cattle’s. Something is off here."

@JMapkay replied:

"Farming is profitable 📈 if you have time and you're smart."

@Mdu80968212 exclaimed:

"Yep! That's a halfway house for the cows before they end up on his wrists."

Kabza De Small's phuza face trends

After he went on an Instagram livestream on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, appearing cheerful and gleefully greeting his followers as they joined the conversation, fans noted his phuza face.

As the livestream continued, Kabza was seen taking a sip of something to drink while playfully teasing his viewers. He then jokingly called them out for jumping straight into serious "business" and drama without even stopping to say hello first.

"Good morning! Don't ask me about anything or anyone. Good morning."

Amapiano star Kabza De Small was accused of having a phuza face. Image: Kabelomotha

