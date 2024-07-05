Kabza De Small is making smart investments, and Mzansi is proud of him, recently sharing pictures of his Ankole cattle on social media

South African celebrities like Kabza, Dr Maweni, Gigi Lamayne, DJ Zinhle, and Connie Ferguson are focusing on diversifying their income sources

Fans praised Kabza's financial decisions, with many expressing admiration and a desire to emulate his success

Kabza De Small is making smart investments, and Mzansi is proud of him. The star who trended when he shared a video of his club under construction recently showed off his Ankole cattle on his page.

Kabza De Small shared a picture of his Ankole cattle. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small shares pictures of his cattle

South African celebrities are always thinking about investing their wealth. Many stars, including Dr Maweni, Gigi Lamayne, DJ Zinhle and Connie Ferguson, are working hard to have several sources of income.

Kabza De Small has always been a step ahead in investing. The hitmaker, who is building his club, also has a decent heard of Ankole cattle. According to MDN News, the Imithandazo hitmaker shared a picture of his pricey cattle on his Instagram stories.

"Kabza De Small's ankole cattle..❤"

Fans applaud Kabza for his smart financial decisions

Kabza De Small was praised for his smart investments. Many social media users hoped to follow in the hitmaker's footsteps one day.

@juicystory_xciv said:

"Smart investment. the boy is smart. These cows are worth more than the normal ones... we talk about millions by only having bout 5 of them."

@unwindwithOkuhl commented:

"When I grow up, I wanna be like that "

@BassyFuneka added:

"He will end with ankle cattle. Ankole cattle are for the wealthy."

Connie Ferguson expands beauty empire with new products

In more news about celebrities making smart investments, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has not given up on her beauty brand and recently gave it a facelift with the launch of some new products.

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson is chasing the bag after adding new products to her beauty brand. First launched in the mid-2010s as Connie Body Care, the brand featured various skin care products, from lotions to shower gels. She has now given new life to the brand, and a new look!

Source: Briefly News