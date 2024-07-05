Thebe Lenyora revealed that he has been working with Kabza De Small on some new music

The Kwaito legend is set to celebrate 30 years in the music industry and release a new project and documentary

Thebe was recently honoured at the Bathu Sneakers Ndofaya launch alongside other music pioneers

Thebe recently opened up about working with Kabza De Small before the release of his upcoming album, which will mark thirty years in the music industry.

Thebe works with Kabza De Small

Thebe "Lenyora" Mogane is set to mark three decades in the music industry and knows just the man to help him celebrate the milestone.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Kwaito legend revealed that he has been working with Kabza De Small on his upcoming music, which will feature in his Legacy album.

Kabza has become one of the most sought-after DJs and producers in the country. He is also not new to Kwaito, having partnered with Kwesta for a Kwaito-influenced album, Speak N Vrostaan.

The Ungawa Kum hitmaker said he admired how younger artists are getting more value from their work. He also mentioned working with DJ Sumbody before his tragic death, and looks forward to celebrating his career:

"I'll be celebrating three decades in the music scene. I will record the 'Legacy' album, which will be going with my documentary for the 30 years in music."

Bathu pays homage to SA music legends

For the launch of their Ndofaya sneaker, inspired by Meadowlands, Soweto and Spikiri's hit song, Bathu honoured several South African music legends for their impact on the industry:

From Thebe to Boom Shaka, Briefly News reported on how the renowned sneaker brand celebrated these legends' careers with plaques and R10K cheques as a token of their appreciation:

