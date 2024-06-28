DJ Zinhle has officially revealed the complete lineup for her highly-anticipated Zee Nation Fest

The star-studded event is set to feature Mzansi music royalty, including Murdah Bongz and Kabza De Small

The lineup was all fans needed to push them to get their tickets before they sold out

DJ Zinhle announced the complete lineup for her upcoming Zee Nation Fest. Images: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle is gearing up for her anticipated concert, the Zee Nation Fest, and has officially revealed the star-studded lineup and, honey, you don't want to miss this!

DJ Zinhle shares Zee Nation Fest lineup

As fans continue the countdown to DJ Zinhle's Zee Nation Fest, the star has been rolling out the musicians set to bring the house down at the highly-anticipated concert.

Today, the mother of two has officially revealed the complete lineup of artists who will help her celebrate 20 years of her career in the music industry.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zinhle shared another one of her now-famous vlogs with her besties, and finally dropped the lineup, which features the likes of Murdah Bongz, Focalistic, Young Stunna, Kabza De Small and more.

The hosts with the most are Somizi Mhlongo and Moozlie, and Zinhle has been urging fans to get their tickets ahead of the show happening on 9 August 2024:

Mzansi raves over DJ Zinhle's concert

Fans are impressed by the Zee Nation Fest lineup and Zinhle's marketing, and are running to secure their tickets:

palesa_cammy was impressed:

"The lineup is fire!"

styles_by_goitse said:

"The way we’re told about these tickets every day, guys, I’m probably gonna come all the way from Botswana for this!"

lady_amar1 praised Zinhle:

"One thing about your marketing strategy? Insane!"

jack_knifedsa wrote:

"Let me buy my tickets while there's still time."

cooking_classy23 posted:

"Yho, the lineup? I’m glad I bought a ticket."

