DJ Zinhle Reveals Complete Lineup for Zee Nation Fest Including Murdah Bongz and Kabza De Small
- DJ Zinhle has officially revealed the complete lineup for her highly-anticipated Zee Nation Fest
- The star-studded event is set to feature Mzansi music royalty, including Murdah Bongz and Kabza De Small
- The lineup was all fans needed to push them to get their tickets before they sold out
DJ Zinhle is gearing up for her anticipated concert, the Zee Nation Fest, and has officially revealed the star-studded lineup and, honey, you don't want to miss this!
DJ Zinhle shares Zee Nation Fest lineup
As fans continue the countdown to DJ Zinhle's Zee Nation Fest, the star has been rolling out the musicians set to bring the house down at the highly-anticipated concert.
Today, the mother of two has officially revealed the complete lineup of artists who will help her celebrate 20 years of her career in the music industry.
Taking to her Instagram page, Zinhle shared another one of her now-famous vlogs with her besties, and finally dropped the lineup, which features the likes of Murdah Bongz, Focalistic, Young Stunna, Kabza De Small and more.
The hosts with the most are Somizi Mhlongo and Moozlie, and Zinhle has been urging fans to get their tickets ahead of the show happening on 9 August 2024:
Mzansi raves over DJ Zinhle's concert
Fans are impressed by the Zee Nation Fest lineup and Zinhle's marketing, and are running to secure their tickets:
palesa_cammy was impressed:
"The lineup is fire!"
styles_by_goitse said:
"The way we’re told about these tickets every day, guys, I’m probably gonna come all the way from Botswana for this!"
lady_amar1 praised Zinhle:
"One thing about your marketing strategy? Insane!"
jack_knifedsa wrote:
"Let me buy my tickets while there's still time."
cooking_classy23 posted:
"Yho, the lineup? I’m glad I bought a ticket."
Zakes Bantwini reveals host for anniversary concert
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zakwa Bantwini's reveal of the star who would host his upcoming concert.
Zakes is gearing up to celebrate 20 years in the music industry and picked one of the best media personalities in the game to host his event.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za