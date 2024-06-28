Minnie Dlamini has been announced as the host of Zakes Bantwini's upcoming anniversary concert at the Durban ICC

The media personality and other fans will celebrate Zakes' 20 years in the music industry, and Minnie said it wasn't a show to miss

Mzansi is running to grab their tickets and celebrate the Grammy Award-winner with the best musicians in the country

The host for Zakes Bantwini's 20th-anniversary concert has been revealed. Images: zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini is set to host Zakes Bantwini's 20th anniversary concert in Durban and says it's going to be crazy.

Minnie Dlamini to host Zakes Bantwini concert

Just days ahead of Zakes Bantwini's 20th-anniversary concert, the Osama hitmaker has been assembling an exciting line-up of performers and has finally revealed the host for the show.

Taking to his Instagram page, Zakes shared that the elegant Minnie Dlamini will be hosting his concert at the Durban International Convention Centre as he celebrates 20 years in the music industry.

Briefly News reported on Nandi Madida's words of admiration about her husband's unparalleled legacy and dedication to his craft. Sharing the same sentiments, Minnie is excited to celebrate Zakes' colourful career and urged fans to get their tickets:

"Hosting my Sbareezy’s 20th celebration in the entertainment industry; it’s going down! @zakesbantwini, our hometown is going to be crazy!

"Get your tickets now! The family is going to be together for the best in music and entertainment!"

Mzansi celebrates Minnie Dlamini's gig

Fans are impressed by how Minnie never fails to secure the bag, and can't wait to see her in action:

ufazinator said:

"Our beautiful host."

derikndlovu showed love to Minnie:

"You are that God. You are that spirit. You are that energy. You are that light within light."

xolisilehlungwane wrote:

"I'll always say, "Hlangana Zulu". The nation respects and loves each other."

miss____sue hyped Minnie up:

"Working mama!"

hlomukanomsa posted:

"Can't wait, Zakes!"

L'vovo shows love to Zakes Bantwini

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared L'vovo's sweet sentiments about Zakes Bantwini.

Derrango showed love to Zakes, saying they were both instrumental in changing the Durban Kwaito scene.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News