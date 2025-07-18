A local TikTok user named Kamvelihle Bili took to the popular social media platform to show South Africans what landing in Johannesburg by aeroplane looked like

While she didn't share her departure location, the young woman showed a bird's-eye view of the city as she landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park

South African social media users who saw the TikTok video were far from impressed with what the city had to offer, while others defended the area, noting that the season contributed to its less-than-appealing appearance

People were unimpressed when they saw a young woman show what landing in Johannesburg looked like. Images: artherng / Getty Images, @babyk_bili / Instagram

A young woman on a flight to Johannesburg showed what landing in the bustling city looked like. However, when she shared her clip online, South Africans were far from impressed with the bird's-eye view.

Using the handle @babykbili, TikTok user Kamvelihle Bili shared on her account on Thursday that she was travelling to OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. She didn't share the reason for her travels.

OR Tambo International Airport serves the twin cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Image: THEGIFT777

As she flew into the city, the young woman's personal experience in the air captured the roads, dams, houses and empty pieces of land she saw before hitting the tarmac and exiting the plane.

Johannesburg landing fails to impress SA

Many South African social media users did not think there was any beauty in the landing, stating that the area looked dry and unappealing. Some also compared the City of Gold to other cities across the country, boasting about the views and what the landing area had to offer.

On the other hand, there were those in defence mode and shared why the city looked the way it did.

@melo.mf commented in response:

"What a dry area. Try landing in Durban."

@youre_future3 told the online community about landing in Johannesburg:

"It looks better at night."

An unimpressed @clairbillions wrote:

"The grass is so dry and dull. I'm grateful to be from KwaZulu-Natal. It's so green here."

@kxylinjxde_ shared with people on the internet:

"You should see landing in Bloemfontein. Haike. It looks like you are landing in the middle of the Sahara."

@m00nwalker_10 added with a laugh:

"Cape Town will have you thinking you are going to the wrong place."

@raeescrispies3 humorously stated under the post:

"It’s like when they show Mexico in movies. Constant sepia filter."

@blessing_xwz informed the public:

"Guys, it's winter. That's why it's so brown."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

