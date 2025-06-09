Siv Ngesi said Helen Zille would be the best fit as mayor of the City of Johannesburg

The controversial media personality believes the former DA president is just what is needed to clean up Joburg

His opinion sparked a cocktail of reactions online from a few who agreed with him, and others who said Zille was a bad candidate

Siv Ngesi says Helen Zille should be the mayor of the city of Johannesburg. Images: iamSivN, helenzille

Siv Ngesi says Helen Zille might just be the last hope for the City of Johannesburg after reports that she's considering running for mayor.

Siv Ngesi recommends Helen Zille

Reports suggest that Helen Zille is considering running for Johannesburg mayor with support from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The former DA leader, who led the party from 2007 to 2015, is one of the country's best-known political figures, having served in Cape Town for a considerable number of years.

Having also served as the mayor of Cape Town from 2006 to 2009, Briefly News reports that Zille is looking into and seeking advice about becoming the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Over the years, the city's infrastructure has deteriorated, not to mention a surge in crime, turning it into a criminal's paradise, and Siv Ngesi believes Helen Zille is just what's needed to return Joburg to its former glory.

Siv Ngesi says Helen Zille is the best fit for mayor of Johannesburg. Images: iamSivN, helenzille

The media personality commented on the news of Zille possibly running for mayor, and encouraged her:

"Jozi is such a huge mess, even the locals who hate @helenzille know that this would be the best thing for that dump of a place!"

Here's how South Africans reacted to Siv Ngesi's post

Mzansi discouraged Siv and said he needed to sit this one out:

LuckyMahobe said:

"Please stick to nudism. Here, you are talking nonsense. DA was here before, and hijacked buildings became fashionable."

SimplyEXT asked:

"To create classism in Jozi like CPT? How is that best?"

LimpopoLadyy bashed Siv Ngesi:

"You want rampant gangsterism, open toilets, flowing sewage and high murder rates? No thanks. The media hype around Helen is unwarranted."

PhulusoGunyukun argued:

"Helen Zille might be a good administrator, but she is, however, someone who struggles to empathise or see the struggles of black people. A place like JHB would be hard for her to manage, as there are a lot of black people's areas that would demand recognition."

South Africans criticised Siv Ngesi for considering Helen Zille as the CoJ mayor. Image: iamSivN

Meanwhile, others agreed with him:

JamesZwane07 said:

"Let her come, please."

popmzansi supported Siv Ngesi:

"Yah, I totally agree with you, my man."

UppityVulcan added:

"She has the experience. It's a fantastic idea."

lasherza agreed:

"100%. We need tough, battle-hardened decision-makers to turn this beautiful place around! No more fat cats."

Siv Ngesi reacts to Afrikaners seeking refuge

