The presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, believes South Africa is now in a much better position with the United States after the bilateral meeting. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a working visit to the United States to reset relations between the US and South Africa. The meeting, held on 21 May 2025, took an intense turn after US President Donald Trump said that white farmers are being killed in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa’s visit to the US marked a turning point for South Africa, says spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did the Presidency say?

Vincent Mangwenya said that the South African government is satisfied with the outcomes of the meeting. He said that the false claims of white genocide in South Africa have started to fade since the visit. Mangwenya stated that the government firmly believes South Africa is now in a much better position with the United States than before the visit.

Mangwenya said that the world only saw one side of the meeting and not what happened behind closed doors. According to Mangwenya, the real discussions occurred in private. He stated that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition made a proposal to the US and is awaiting feedback. This will then lead to more meetings in the following weeks and months.

Continued discussions

The spokesperson shared that part of the discussions will include the imposed tariffs and the opportunity to expand tradeable goods between the two countries.

According to Mangwenya, President Ramaphosa wanted the benefits under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to continue when it comes up for reconsideration in September.

"We are ready to discuss a new trade relationship framework in the absence of South Africa's continued participation," Mangwenya said.

Vincent Magwenya highlighted the fading of false claims about white genocide. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the meeting

