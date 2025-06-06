False Claims of White Genocide Fade Following President Ramaphosa’s US Visit, Says The Presidency
- The Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is satisfied with the recent working visit to the US
- Magwenya stated that the false claims of white genocide in South Africa started to fade after the visit
- The Presidency believes that South Africa is now in a much better position with the United States after the meeting
The presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, believes South Africa is now in a much better position with the United States after the bilateral meeting. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a working visit to the United States to reset relations between the US and South Africa. The meeting, held on 21 May 2025, took an intense turn after US President Donald Trump said that white farmers are being killed in South Africa.
What did the Presidency say?
Vincent Mangwenya said that the South African government is satisfied with the outcomes of the meeting. He said that the false claims of white genocide in South Africa have started to fade since the visit. Mangwenya stated that the government firmly believes South Africa is now in a much better position with the United States than before the visit.
Mangwenya said that the world only saw one side of the meeting and not what happened behind closed doors. According to Mangwenya, the real discussions occurred in private. He stated that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition made a proposal to the US and is awaiting feedback. This will then lead to more meetings in the following weeks and months.
Continued discussions
The spokesperson shared that part of the discussions will include the imposed tariffs and the opportunity to expand tradeable goods between the two countries.
According to Mangwenya, President Ramaphosa wanted the benefits under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to continue when it comes up for reconsideration in September.
"We are ready to discuss a new trade relationship framework in the absence of South Africa's continued participation," Mangwenya said.
What you need to know about the meeting
- The African National Congress (ANC) remained upbeat ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the White House.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa was accompanied by four members of his cabinet on his trip to the United States.
- EFF leader Julius Malema came under the spotlight in the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump.
- Khumbudzo Ntshavheni admitted to laughing during Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with Donald Trump on 21 May.
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that talks would continue between the United States of America and South Africa in the future.
EFF labels Trump a lair
In another report, Briefly News stated that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not done with Donald Trump just yet. The party is unhappy with the conduct of the President of the United States of America during his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa and a South African delegation met with Trump and his administration at the White House on 21 May to iron out issues between the two nations.
