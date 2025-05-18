President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accompanied by four members of his cabinet on his trip to the United States

Theses include Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, Agriculture Minister JohnASteenhuisen, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Nshavheni

South Africans weighed in on the choice of delegates, and some had confidence that Ramaphosa would represent the country well

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Ministers will accompany Cyril Ramaphosa to the United States. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans discussed the delegation of ministers that will accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa on his working visit to the United States of America on 21 May. These include ministers Park Tau, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Ronald Lamola and John Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa's delegation announced

According to eNCA, the Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that Lamola, who is the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Steenhuisen, the Minister of Agriculture, and Ntshavheni, the Minister within the Presidency, will accompany Ramaphosa to the United States to his meeting with Trump. Magwenya said the visit's aim is to develop a new trade framework with the US.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa will affirm that there is no genocide in the country and will provide a true assessment of the country. He said the government will push back against the lies. Trump has accused the South African government of doing terrible things to Afrikaners, referring to the claims he made of the government instituting a white genocide and seizing farmlands owned by Afrikaners.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will be in the US with Ramaphosa. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about President Cyril Ramaphosa

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's tweet discussed the delegation.

Su-Anne de Jong said:

"Praying for you, sir. Mr President, from our beautiful country."

What a load of Crypto said:

"There will be no mending without change. They will bend the knee to Trump. Because they're cornered, weak, exposed and clowns."

AndyM said:

"Cyril needs to grow balls and stand his ground like Xi Jinping did against this conman. We can't be the laughing stock. Anticipating Wednesday already!"

Proudly SAn said:

"I pray that God may give our president wisdom and strength to stand against this bully and racist for the sake of us all. Whether you're an ANC supporter or not, black or white, Cyril is our president."

Sista Handsome said:

"You can't reason with a white supremacist."

Gayton McKenzie thanks Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie thanked Ramaphosa for appointing him. Gayton McKenzie became a cabinet member when the Patriotic Alliance joined the Government of National Unity.

McKenzie said Ramaphosa gave him a chance when politicians mocked him because of his past as a convict. He added that he was unapologetic about supporting Ramaphosa as president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News