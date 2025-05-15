A South African soldier shared his two cents on the 49 Afrikaner refugees that had people buzzing online

He also explained why he would never leave his country, and more, in the TikTok video that gained massive traction

Comments poured in from social media users who filled the post by expressing their thoughts

An active-duty army officer has broken ranks with official silence to share his thoughts on the group of 49 Afrikaners who recently sought asylum in the United States, claiming political persecution in South Africa.

SA army man weighs in on 49 Afrikaner refugees

While speaking on his TikTok account under the handle @wimpie033, the soldier expressed that he does not understand why the 49 Afrikaners are called refugees, as he understands the term "refugees" to mean people who have experienced something horrible.

He added the following:

"Something horrific was supposed to happen to you, which it didn't. You were not in any refugee camp or what so ever. In your own country. Now the point that I want to make across is to me what you are doing, you are like you are cowards, you are running away from heritage, from your home country. Let me tell you one thing me, I am not going away, I am staying here."

@wimpie033's TikTok video went viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media, with many people weighing in on the post.

Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to the 49 Afrikaners' claims

The Afrikaner group, currently in the US, claimed they were victims of racial discrimination, land insecurity, and state neglect. Their asylum bid has ignited a fierce debate across South Africa, with some supporting their decision and others accusing them of inflaming racial tensions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed to have told Donald Trump recently that the US had been misinformed about a "fringe group" of Afrikaners who wanted to leave, and that they didn't meet the criteria for refugees.

"There is no persecution of those who have escaped. They're not being harassed, they're not being mistreated, and they're going supposedly because they don't want to accept the constitutionally mandated changes occurring in our nation," Ramaphosa stated during a panel discussion in Ivory Coast on Monday.

This comes after billionaire Elon Musk, who is allegedly Donald Trump’s senior adviser, spread a conspiracy theory claiming that there is a "genocide" of white people in the country, which Donald Trump confirmed during a press conference when he was questioned on the matter.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Amrny’s view on 49 Afrikaner refugees

The online community took to the comments section, expressing their thoughts, saying:

2Xtreme said:

"The fact that you are VAN DER MERWE and you speak the truth is really shocking...Wow!!!! I respect for that."

Flowizzy added:

"Spoken like a true South African. Love it."

Dennito wrote:

"Proudly South African broer! South Africa together forever."

User commented:

"Thanks for expressing what the majority of South Africans feel."

More about the 49 Afrikaner refugees

Newly released visuals of the group of 49 Afrikaner refugees who reportedly fled South Africa and settled in the United States have reignited online debate, with many Mzansi social media users weighing in on the controversial migration.

Briefly News also reported that a South African woman who's been living in the United States for three years has shared valuable advice for the 49 Afrikaner refugees who recently arrived in America this May.

