A Free State farmer shared her heartbreaking journey of leaving South Africa after multiple farm attacks, joining other Afrikaners who accepted President Trump's refugee offer

The farmer revealed she's selling her guesthouse and cattle farm, taking only her savings and suitcases to start fresh in America, where she feels safer

South African government officials strongly deny claims of persecution, with Deputy President Mashatile inviting Trump to visit and see that "there's no genocide here"

A former Free State farmer has opened up about her difficult decision to leave South Africa permanently, explaining why she joined the controversial refugee programme offered by US President Donald Trump to Afrikaners.

Thea van Straten, who owned both a guesthouse and cattle farm, told her story in an emotional interview with retired Army officer Colonel Chris Wyatt, that was shared in the third week of May. Thea revealed she had endured four separate attacks on her property in just two years.

The most recent attack occurred while she was applying for the American refugee programme. Van Straten flew to the United States on Sunday as part of a group of more than 45 Afrikaners whose travel was fully funded by the US government. Trump has previously claimed that: "terrible things" were happening in South Africa, suggesting there was genocide taking place in the country.

Van Straten explained that despite owning property and having built a life in the Free State, the constant fear and repeated attacks made it impossible to stay.

"We are just the backlash. I mean, it ended 31 years ago. How long are we going to carry on?" she said, referring to being blamed for the apartheid government's actions.

She also mentioned feeling unheard regarding the Land Expropriation Act. The farmer is now in the process of selling her farm, leaving people behind to manage the sale.

Government responds to exodus

South African leaders have strongly rejected claims that Afrikaners face persecution. President Cyril Ramaphosa stated at the Africa CEO Forum that those leaving don't meet the definition of refugees and aren't being persecuted.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile went further, inviting Trump to visit South Africa to see for himself: "We are beautiful, happy people, black and white working and living together."

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola called the notion of Afrikaner persecution "false," while lobby group AfriForum described the departures as a serious indictment against the government.

Mzansi reacts to farmer's story

Social media users had mixed reactions to van Straten's story, with many showing compassion for her situation.

@Keith Stuart Milne showed support:

"Have some compassion and empathy... What if you were the one being attacked again and again... Not everybody causes their misery. Be careful you don't cause your own."

@Chantal Govender commented:

"Of course, this government knows exactly what's going on. We used to read these stories in the media on farm attacks."

@Connies Lallo brought humour to the situation:

"I'm worried about the farm, has anybody checked if it's okay now that it's left home alone?? Poor farm😭😭"

@Keith Stuart Milne added:

"Thea... really hope and pray that you find peace and comfort and a good, safe life in your new home in the USA."

@Johnson Khumo Leruo Moyo pointed out:

"There's a genuine alarm for the situation in Mzansi, even the Deputy President got attacked, what about the ordinary citizens?"

