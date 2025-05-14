Lobby group Afriforum has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his recent comments in which he slammed the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa

Ramaphosa spoke at the annual Nampo Harvest Festival in the Free State and called them cowards

AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel accused Ramaphosa of alienating many Afrikaners and said he refuses to condemn calls for violence against Afrikaners

JOHANNESBURG — The CEO of AfriForum, Kallie Kriel, has called President Cyril Ramaphosa out on 14 May 2025 for calling the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa for the United States cowards.

Ramaphosa calls 49 Afrikaners cowards

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sides of the Nampo Harvest Festival near Bothaville in the Free State on 13 May. In the clip Kriel posted on his @kalliekriel X account, Ramaphosa says that when one runs away, one is a coward. He said South Africans are resilient and don't run away from the problems the country faces.

Kriel slams Ramaphosa

Kriel said that Ramaphosa alienates many Afrikaners by continually refusing to condemn calls for violence against Afrikaners. He said these included the singing of the Kill the Boer chant, which Economic Freedom Fighters' president Julius Malema sang during a Sharpeville Massacre commemoration rally earlier this year.

Kriel also said that Ramaphosa's signing of the Basic Education Amendment Laws (BELA) and Expropriation Acts, which he calls anti-Afrikaans, are also acts of violence against Afrikaners. The AfriForum leader added that Ramaphosa must take responsibility for being complicit in the fact that Afrikaners want to emigrate.

"AfriForum respects the right of individuals to leave the country, but remains committed to fighting vigorously against the injustices being committed against Afrikaners and minorities in general, so that there can also be a future for Afrikaners and other minorities here at the southern tip of Africa," he said.

What you need to know about the 49 Afrikaners

