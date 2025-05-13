South African poet Nontsikelelo Mazwai has celebrated the departure of 49 Afrikaners

The star shared her joy about the Afrikaner 'refugees' who flee the 'SA terror' to live their American dream

Many netizens on social media also joined in on Ntsiki Mazwai's celebration as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the 49 Afrikaners leaving South Africa.

Bathong! Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the celebrations of the 49 Afrikaner 'refugees' who have left South Africa for America in the hope of a better life there.

The controversial South African poet and activist Nontsikelelo Mazwai shared her excitement about the departure of the Afrikaners who took the opportunity of being granted refugee status in America.

In her post, Mazwai confidently said, "Good riddance," after seeing a picture of them with their luggage at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Social media posts showed an American woman who excitedly welcomed the refugees to the States.

See the post below:

Fans join Ntsiki Mazwai in celebrating the departure of Afrikaners

Shortly after the star had shared her excitement, many netizens on social media also joined her in celebrating the departure of the Afrikaners, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@NathiBless3327 said:

"Very beautiful thing to see. The products of 'YAWE' are a problem."

@khulekaniphung7 wrote:

"I think Afriforum should continue and beg other countries not just the USA, to give Afrikaners refugee status in their countries as well... Amsterdam, France and all other countries in Europe."

@mossmoshe_sabe commented:

"For the first time, we're united as black South Africans. I'm waiting for the day 1 million leave."

@MabidiMM responded:

"I can't begin to imagine what would have happened if these 49 Boers were massacred here."

@SthiboLawrenc replied:

"South African Media is something else, why don't they name them and their previous addresses so people can get those mansions with vast land cause they should never return."

Ntsiki Mazwai was happy about the departure of 49 Afrikaners.

The controversial resettlement

The 49 Afrikaners departed from Johannesburg on a charter flight paid for by the US government on Sunday night, arriving at Dulles airport on Monday. This follows President Trump's executive order in February, claiming that minority Afrikaners face unfair treatment in South Africa. Trump also suspended aid to South Africa and criticised its support for Palestinians and diversity policies.

The US government has arranged support for the arrivals, including housing assistance, case managers, and pathways to citizenship. They'll be resettled across several states, including Minnesota, Nevada, and Idaho. The document seen by NPR advises them to expect entry-level jobs in warehousing, manufacturing, and customer service initially, noting that their South African credentials might not automatically transfer.

This resettlement has reignited debates about race relations in South Africa, three decades after apartheid ended. While some white South Africans have faced violent crime, as have people across all racial groups, the government maintains there's no basis for refugee status. The irony isn't lost on many that descendants of colonists who implemented apartheid are now seeking refuge elsewhere.

DIRCO responds to Afrikaners relocating to the US

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) slammed the process of Afrikaners relocating to the United States.

DIRCO said the move was politicised and said it engaged with the Donald Trump administration to understand what the Afrikaners are classified as.

