An American woman shared a welcoming video message for 49 Afrikaners departing South Africa as refugees under Trump's executive order

The woman expressed sympathy for their struggles and compared their journey to historical Afrikaner migrations, saying Americans are excited to receive them

Mixed reactions followed as some South Africans supported the move, while others warned about economic impacts and questioned the refugee status

An American woman shared a video welcoming the 49 Afrikaners leaving for the US.

An American woman's heartfelt welcome message to 49 Afrikaners leaving South Africa as refugees has sparked fresh debate about the controversial resettlement programme. The video, shared by content creator @f.u.crew_187 in May, shows the woman addressing "Afrikaner friends" who were boarding their flight to America.

In the emotional message, the woman acknowledges the pain of leaving their birth country but draws parallels to historical Afrikaner movements, saying:

"Remember our ancestors went over the Drakensberg barefoot, and you are now paving the way for a new historical moment." She ends by promising them a warm reception: "Let me tell you that Americans love Afrikaners. See you soon."

The message includes a reference to "MAGA," linking the resettlement to Trump's political movement.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The controversial resettlement

The 49 Afrikaners departed from Johannesburg on a charter flight paid for by the US government on Sunday night, arriving at Dulles airport on Monday. This follows President Trump's executive order in February, claiming that minority Afrikaners face unfair treatment in South Africa. Trump also suspended aid to South Africa and criticised its support for Palestinians and diversity policies.

The US government has arranged support for the arrivals, including housing assistance, case managers, and pathways to citizenship. They'll be resettled across several states, including Minnesota, Nevada, and Idaho. The document seen by NPR advises them to expect entry-level jobs in warehousing, manufacturing, and customer service initially, noting that their South African credentials might not automatically transfer.

This resettlement has reignited debates about race relations in South Africa, three decades after apartheid ended. While some white South Africans have faced violent crime, as have people across all racial groups, the government maintains there's no basis for refugee status. The irony isn't lost on many that descendants of colonists who implemented apartheid are now seeking refuge elsewhere.

The American woman's message, while welcoming, highlights the complex emotions surrounding this migration. Her comparison to historical Afrikaner movements and excitement about "MAGA-ing together" reveals how this issue has become entangled with American politics. As more Afrikaners consider following this first group, the long-term impacts on both countries remain to be seen.

An American woman shared her excitement on TikTok, welcoming the 49 Afrikaners leaving for the US. Images: @f.u.crew_187

Divided reactions online

The welcome video received mixed responses from viewers, reflecting deep divisions about the refugee programme.

@Naranjo Music thanked:

"Thank you for receiving ons mense. God Seen Afrikaans 🍊"

@Mpho Wolves🇿🇦 observed:

"DA is losing voters, what a loss!"

@shawn voges countered:

"Remember 2.7 million Afrikaners, most of us will stay because we believe in a diverse shared SA. Goodluck though. #onsbly"

@Jessica Tito655 warned:

"Some ppl can take this as a joke. But will cry at the end of the day... How food prices will increase now. Where all of us in South Africa could have just lived in peace."

@LJ Nel predicted:

"Things are going to get expensive, people. So many people laughing now, but they will cry the loudest."

