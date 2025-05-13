United States President Donald Trump has accused the media of not reporting on the alleged genocide and land confiscations happening in South Africa

Trump welcomed the first group of refugees to the US as he cited the claims, despite them being false

The United States' Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also repeated the false claims of a genocide in South Africa

WASHINGTON, DC, USA — United States President Donald Trump slammed media organisations for not reporting on alleged genocide targeted at Afrikaners in the United States. He spoke on 12 May 2025 when Afrikaners who emigrated from South Africa arrived in the United States.

Trump slams media, repeats genocide claims

According to SABC News, Trump welcomed the first 49 Afrikaners who left the OR Tambo International Airport on 11 May. The Afrikaners left the country after Trump offered them an opportunity to resettle in the US as refugees. They claim falsely that the South African government is persecuting them, is forcefully grabbing land and is committing white genocide.

Trump said the media were not covering genocide and land confiscations in South Africa. This is even though the claims have been widely debunked. Trump said that the newspapers and television media won't talk about genocide and land confiscations.

" I have people who live in South Africa, and they say it's a terrible situation taking place. So we've essentially extended citizenship to those people to escape from that violence and come here," he said.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that the United States stands for equal justice under law. He claimed that Afrikaners' violence and fear for their lives. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) emphasised that the Afrikaners who are resettled cannot be identified as refugees.

American bishop refuses to help Afrikaners resettle

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the United States, Sean Rowe, said his church would not assist Afrikaners to resettle. He spoke on the day Afrikaners arrived in the United States.

Rowe said the church has been helping refugees from war-torn countries, and these refugees have not been given the same opportunity afforded to Afrikaners. He also said the church would conclude its refugee resettlement program with the US federal government at the end of the federal fiscal year.

