Donald Trump Attacks Media, Accuses Them of Not Reporting White Genocide As He Welcomes Afrikaners
- United States President Donald Trump has accused the media of not reporting on the alleged genocide and land confiscations happening in South Africa
- Trump welcomed the first group of refugees to the US as he cited the claims, despite them being false
- The United States' Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also repeated the false claims of a genocide in South Africa
WASHINGTON, DC, USA — United States President Donald Trump slammed media organisations for not reporting on alleged genocide targeted at Afrikaners in the United States. He spoke on 12 May 2025 when Afrikaners who emigrated from South Africa arrived in the United States.
Trump slams media, repeats genocide claims
According to SABC News, Trump welcomed the first 49 Afrikaners who left the OR Tambo International Airport on 11 May. The Afrikaners left the country after Trump offered them an opportunity to resettle in the US as refugees. They claim falsely that the South African government is persecuting them, is forcefully grabbing land and is committing white genocide.
Trump said the media were not covering genocide and land confiscations in South Africa. This is even though the claims have been widely debunked. Trump said that the newspapers and television media won't talk about genocide and land confiscations.
" I have people who live in South Africa, and they say it's a terrible situation taking place. So we've essentially extended citizenship to those people to escape from that violence and come here," he said.
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that the United States stands for equal justice under law. He claimed that Afrikaners' violence and fear for their lives. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) emphasised that the Afrikaners who are resettled cannot be identified as refugees.
What you need to know about the Afrikaners in the US
- DIRCO reached out to the United States government and engaged with them to understand the status of the Afrikaners that travelled from South Africa
- An Afrikaner woman in the United States shared how excited she was to welcome Afrikaners to the US
- Professor Loren Landau from Wits University said that the Afrikaners were using Trump's resettlement offer as a means to settle in the United States
The United States Embassy in South Africa announced its official Refugee Admissions program and opened applications to groups facing alleged persecution in South Africa
American bishop refuses to help Afrikaners resettle
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the United States, Sean Rowe, said his church would not assist Afrikaners to resettle. He spoke on the day Afrikaners arrived in the United States.
Rowe said the church has been helping refugees from war-torn countries, and these refugees have not been given the same opportunity afforded to Afrikaners. He also said the church would conclude its refugee resettlement program with the US federal government at the end of the federal fiscal year.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za