The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is preparing another attempt to extradite the infamous Gupta brothers

Atul and Rajesh fled the country in 2018 after being implicated in State capture during Jacob Zuma's presidency

South Africans have little faith that the NPA will be able to get the brothers back to the country, given its track record

The Guptas were close friends of Jacob Zuma and fled the country after being implicated in the State Capture reports.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The National Prosecuting Authority is not giving up its attempts to have the Gupta brothers extradited to South Africa.

Atul and Rajesh fled the country in 2018 amid damning reports about their involvement in State capture during Jacob Zuma’s presidency. The brothers are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the NPA plans to submit another application to have them brought to South Africa.

NPA gears up for another extradition attempt

During a Portfolio Committee sitting on Justice and Constitutional Development, the NPA revealed that it would attempt to get the infamous brothers back to the country. The authority has faced a lot of criticism of late over its failure to secure high-profile convictions.

There have also been calls made for Shamila Batohi to step down as National Director of Public Prosecutions, but she’s remained adamant that she won’t resign.

With the NPA looking to prove it can get the job done, the authority will submit another application to the UAE to have Atul and Rajesh brought back to the country. The NPA also stated that the UAE didn’t explain why South Africa’s previous extradition attempt failed.

The UAE has also previously indicated that it intends to charge the Guptas as well, and therefore, an extradition would not be an easy process.

The Guptas were linked to numerous cases of State Capture during Jacob Zuma's presidency.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have little hope for success

Social media weighed in on the news, but many felt like there was little hope that the NPA would achieve success.

Jaden K Wistara said:

“Forget about the Guptas.”

Mohau Mofokeng asked:

“What's the point? Because the NPA is going to be embarrassed again.”

Linda Craigli stated:

“I won't hold my breath considering the mess they made previously.”

Ace Skepe added:

“Joke of the year. Because the same NPA can't even bring their neighbour Bushiri.”

John Nkhumise suggested:

“The government has Guptas bosses in the country, but nothing has been done to them. The NPA must leave the Guptas alone and arrest their bosses and prosecute them.”

Amos Masango questioned:

“While you failed with Bushiri, you think you will arrest the Guptas?”

Government diligently working to extradite the Guptas

Briefly News reported in August 2024 that the government confirmed it was working on the extraditions of Atul and Rajesh Gupta.

The then Justice Minister, Thembi Simelane, explained that the case had not been without numerous challenges.

Simelane said that her department remains committed to fulfilling its international treaty and extradition obligations.

