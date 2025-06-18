Shamila Batohi maintains that she won't resign as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP)

Batohi also defended the work done by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), saying it was serving the people

South Africans joined the growing calls for Batohi to resign, saying that she's done nothing during her time in charge

WESTERN CAPE – Shamila Batohi believes that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is doing a good job, even if others don’t think so.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) defended the work done by the NPA, adding that she would not quit despite calls for her resignation. Batohi made the comments during a Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

Batohi praises the work done by the NPA

During the sitting, Batohi stated that she would not be leaving her position as the NDPP, praising the work done by the NPA. Batohi has recently faced a lot of criticism over the NPA’s failure to secure convictions in high-profile cases.

“As the NDPP, I will not be stepping down because I believe that we are doing a really good job to serve the people of this country, as we have been, and, particularly, the victims of crime,” she told Members of Parliament (MPs).

Batohi’s comments about not resigning comes after renewed calls for her to step down as head of the NPA. uMkhonto weSizwe Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo and Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mathibe Mohlala, both demanded her resignation during the committee meeting.

NPA’s failure in recent cases raises questions

Batohi has been in the spotlight once again following the NPA’s failures in recent high-profile cases. The organisation was accused of messing up the extradition of Moroadi Cholota. The Free State Division of the High Court ruled that Cholota’s extradition from the US was unlawful and unconstitutional. It was concluded that the court, therefore, did not have the jurisdiction to try Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant.

Before that, the NPA also faced criticism over its failure to secure a conviction of pastor Timothy Omotoso or anyone related to State Capture or the Phala Phala saga. The NPA was also ridiculed over its decision not to prosecute anyone in the Cwecwe case.

Batohi admitted that there were setbacks but stated that the NPA was dealing with them.

South Africans not impressed with Batohi.

Social media users also joined the calls for Batohi to resign, saying that she’s done nothing during her tenure.

Greg Schaffers said:

“She’s just as arrogant as the rest of them. The results don't count, but she’s getting paid.”

Sean Patrick Bozalek stated:

“Shamila Batohi rides into the sunset with her golden handshake. Another NPA head claimed she was doing a great job while their NPA was captured.

Mvuselelo Dule claimed:

“She's on a mission to collapse the NPA.”

Ashwin Kassan added:

“You should go. A total disappointment.”

Mukuna Mukuna Kanyenda said:

“If she is refusing to step down voluntarily, I suggest she must be pushed. We can't allow the kind of incompetence to continue.”

Andre Koekemoer asked:

“What did she achieve in all the time she has been in her post? Absolutely nothing. Just promises.”

Batohi marks 6 years without a high-profile conviction

Briefly News also reported that in February 2025, Batohi marked six years without securing a high-profile conviction.

The NPA head was criticised for her lack of action during her time as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

South Africans were not surprised by Batohi's failure, saying that she was appointed by the African National Congress.

