Julius Malema has dismissed white genocide claims, saying that no one wanted to kill white people

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also defended the singing of the Kill the Boer song

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets maintained that white people needed to return the land that was stolen

Julius Malema insisted that white people needed to return the land they stole. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – Julius Malema has once again defended the “Kill the Boer” song, while maintaining that no one wanted to kill white people.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for peaceful coexistence with white South Africans but insisted that they return the land that was stolen through historical land dispossession.

Malema made the comments at the party’s Youth Day celebrations at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on 16 June 2025.

Malema dismisses claims of white genocide

During his address, Malema also dismissed the claims of white genocide, insisting that no one wanted to kill white people. United States President Donald Trump has regularly claimed that there was a white genocide taking place in the country following talks with AfriForum and Solidarity.

The Red Berets leader, who has constantly denied the claims, did so once again during his speech.

“There is no one who wants to kill white people. We’re saying to the white people, let’s live together in peace, but we can’t live in peace if you don’t give us back what you stole from us. We are not talking about killing anyone,” Malema said.

Donald Trump has often claimed that there was white genocide taking place in South Africa. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Commander-in-Chief defends “Kill the Boer” chant

The EFF’s Commander-in-Chief (CIC) also defended his singing of the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant. While the courts ruled that it was not hate speech, Malema has been criticised for singing the song, with Trump also claiming that it was proof of the white genocide. During his address, Malema reflected on the historical significance of the chant.

“The song is not created by Julius Malema. That is a song of the struggle, a song that was sung by our fathers and mothers during the difficult days of Apartheid, and no one will stop us from singing that song. It is our heritage,” he emphatically stated.

What you need to know about the song

AfriForum laid charges against Malema in August 2022 for singing the song at a rally.

The Equality Court ruled in favour of the EFF leader, saying the song does not constitute hate speech.

AfriForum opted to appeal the court’s ruling that the struggle chant was not hate speech.

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie said the song had no place in democratic South Africa.

Former president Thabo Mbeki condemned Malema for singing the song during an address at UNISA.

Malema sparks debate for singing chant on Human Rights Day

Briefly News reported that Malema sparked debate when he sang the Kill the Boer song on Human Rights Day.

The EFF president was attending a rally commemorating the Sharpeville massacre at Sharpeville in Gauteng.

The decision to sing the song sparked mixed reactions online as it came amid the white genocide claims.

