Julius Malema Maintains No One Wants to Kill White People, Insists They Must Return the Stolen Land
- Julius Malema has dismissed white genocide claims, saying that no one wanted to kill white people
- The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also defended the singing of the Kill the Boer song
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets maintained that white people needed to return the land that was stolen
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
KWAZULU-NATAL – Julius Malema has once again defended the “Kill the Boer” song, while maintaining that no one wanted to kill white people.
The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for peaceful coexistence with white South Africans but insisted that they return the land that was stolen through historical land dispossession.
Malema made the comments at the party’s Youth Day celebrations at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on 16 June 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Malema dismisses claims of white genocide
During his address, Malema also dismissed the claims of white genocide, insisting that no one wanted to kill white people. United States President Donald Trump has regularly claimed that there was a white genocide taking place in the country following talks with AfriForum and Solidarity.
The Red Berets leader, who has constantly denied the claims, did so once again during his speech.
“There is no one who wants to kill white people. We’re saying to the white people, let’s live together in peace, but we can’t live in peace if you don’t give us back what you stole from us. We are not talking about killing anyone,” Malema said.
Commander-in-Chief defends “Kill the Boer” chant
The EFF’s Commander-in-Chief (CIC) also defended his singing of the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant. While the courts ruled that it was not hate speech, Malema has been criticised for singing the song, with Trump also claiming that it was proof of the white genocide. During his address, Malema reflected on the historical significance of the chant.
“The song is not created by Julius Malema. That is a song of the struggle, a song that was sung by our fathers and mothers during the difficult days of Apartheid, and no one will stop us from singing that song. It is our heritage,” he emphatically stated.
What you need to know about the song
- AfriForum laid charges against Malema in August 2022 for singing the song at a rally.
- The Equality Court ruled in favour of the EFF leader, saying the song does not constitute hate speech.
- AfriForum opted to appeal the court’s ruling that the struggle chant was not hate speech.
- Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie said the song had no place in democratic South Africa.
- Former president Thabo Mbeki condemned Malema for singing the song during an address at UNISA.
Malema sparks debate for singing chant on Human Rights Day
Briefly News reported that Malema sparked debate when he sang the Kill the Boer song on Human Rights Day.
The EFF president was attending a rally commemorating the Sharpeville massacre at Sharpeville in Gauteng.
The decision to sing the song sparked mixed reactions online as it came amid the white genocide claims.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za